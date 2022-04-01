Strategic Capital Consolidates Brands Under StratCap Name

GREENWICH, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strategic Capital, a privately-held alternative investment management platform, today announced that it is consolidating its various brands under the new StratCap name. Going forward, StratCap will encompass the firm’s core businesses – StratCap Securities (formerly “SC Distributors”), StratCap Investment Management (formerly “Strategic Capital Fund Management”) and StratCap Advisory Services (formerly “Strategic Capital Advisory Services”).

Founded in 2009, StratCap’s mission has been to source exceptional management teams – with differentiated investment strategies – to provide retail and institutional investors with access to high quality alternative investment opportunities. Since its inception, StratCap, along with its affiliated entities, has helped raise and deploy nearly $5 billion in investor equity across a wide variety of asset classes including digital infrastructure, renewable energy, impact investing, healthcare real estate and middle market corporate credit. Today, StratCap is focused on innovative digital economy investments with an emphasis on digital infrastructure, connectivity, sustainability, and technology-centric sectors.

“Our company has grown considerably over the past decade. We’ve significantly expanded our capabilities to include a proprietary asset management platform and exciting new institutional partnerships, as well as new product and distribution solutions,” stated Pat Miller, Managing Partner of StratCap. “We believe that organizing our core businesses around a clear and distinct StratCap brand will help position us for continued growth in the years ahead.”

About StratCap

Headquartered in Greenwich, CT and Newport Beach, CA, StratCap is a privately-held, global alternative investment management platform committed to providing access to dynamic asset classes and highly-experienced investment professionals in order to provide clients with attractive risk-adjusted returns. The company is focused on a wide range of digital economy investments with an emphasis on digital infrastructure, sustainability, and technology-centric sectors.

Contacts

Robert Bruce



Chief Marketing Officer



rbruce@stratcap.com