StratEdge Presents Hermetic Molded Ceramic Packages at European Microwave Week in Berlin

SANTEE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—StratEdge Corporation, leader in the design and production of high-performance semiconductor packages for RF, microwave, and millimeter-wave devices, is set to showcase its off-the-shelf line of molded ceramic packages at European Microwave Week (EuMW), September 19-21. These StratEdge molded ceramic packages are designed to meet the requirements for chips with frequencies up to 18 GHz, including gallium nitride (GaN) devices. Packages are available in over 200 standard outlines, significantly expanding the packaging options for GaN devices. Moreover, StratEdge provides complete automated assembly and environmental test services for these packages, including gold-tin and gold-silicon solder die attach.





Traditionally, GaN devices have been packaged in StratEdge’s LL family of high-power laminate copper-moly-copper (CMC) base packages with a ratio of 1:3:1 CMC. These packages accommodate frequencies up to 63 GHz. In the molded ceramic package, the standard ASTM F15 alloy base can be replaced with CMC. For frequencies of 18 GHz or less, using a molded ceramic package provides the advantages of hermeticity, a broad array of outline packages, and lower cost. Meanwhile, the CMC provides the heat dissipation needed for high-power GaN devices. Additionally, for SMT applications, these packages can be manufactured with gull-wing formed leads.

“We haven’t attended EuMW since 2019,” says Casey Krawiec, VP of global sales at StratEdge. “We look forward to discussing packaging with our customers. Molded ceramic packages present a straightforward solution to challenging requirements for packaging devices used in high-reliability applications. When sealed with metal lids using gold-tin solder, Mil-Std fine and gross leak hermeticity is met and the atmosphere within the sealed package can be controlled. Molded ceramic packages cater to the flexibility required by our customers with complex packaging needs.”

StratEdge Corporation designs, manufactures, and provides assembly services for a complete line of high-frequency and high-power semiconductor packages operating from DC to 63+ GHz. StratEdge offers post-fired ceramic and lower-cost molded ceramic packages, specializing in packages for extremely demanding gallium arsenide (GaAs) and gallium nitride (GaN) devices. Markets served include telecom for 5G, VSAT, broadband wireless, satellite, defense, test and measurement, automotive, clean energy, and down-hole. All packages are lead-free and most meet RoHS and WEEE standards. Our facility in Santee, California, near San Diego, is both ITAR registered and ISO 9001:2015 certified.

