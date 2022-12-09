StratCap Launches Institutional Joint Venture With Global Investment Firm

GREENWICH, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–StratCap announced today a joint venture with DataCom, LP, a digital infrastructure investment fund controlled by IBI Investment House. IBI Investment House is an Israeli-based market leader in alternative fund offerings. DataCom expects to contribute up to $150 million as part of its 49% interest in the joint venture.

The strategic partnership aims to capitalize on the demand for essential U.S. digital infrastructure assets, such as cell towers and fiber networks whose growth potential is underpinned by an accelerating digital economy. Under the terms of the agreement, the partners will provide capital to acquire U.S.-based digital infrastructure assets. The StratCap team, led by Todd Rowley, a Managing Director of StratCap, will oversee acquisitions, operations and asset management.

Jim Condon, Managing Partner of StratCap stated, “Combining capital from our respective organizations provides greater access to large-scale deal flow.” According to Ziv Sapir, Chief Executive Officer of DataCom, “We believe cell towers and fiber networks have emerged as some of the most sought-after assets as digital transformation across the globe has catalyzed the demand for connectivity and data storage.” He went on to say, “StratCap’s extensive background and experience in this arena helps us leverage this dynamic market sector in the U.S. through a highly-seasoned acquisition team with deep domain experience.”

About StratCap

StratCap is a privately held, global alternative asset management platform committed to providing access to dynamic asset classes and highly experienced asset management professionals. The company is focused on a wide range of digital economy assets with an emphasis on digital infrastructure, sustainability, and technology-centric sectors.​

About DataCom

DataCom is the first of its kind fund in Israel, that invests in income-generating digital infrastructure properties. It focuses on server farms, 5G antennas and fiber optics. The fund’s investments are made through strategic partnerships with some of the largest income-producing real estate companies in the US, which have a proven track record of expertise, professionalism, and long-standing experience in managing properties in the digital infrastructure sector.

About IBI Investment House

IBI Investment House is a leading, diverse, creative, and innovative organization that is among the top tier of Israeli investment houses, with over 50 years of experience in the capital markets. IBI provides specialized solutions in numerous financial areas for tens of thousands of private, institutional, and corporate clients in Israel and overseas.

Contacts

StratCap Media Contact:



Robert Bruce



Chief Marketing Officer



949.432.9485