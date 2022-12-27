<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Stratasys to Participate at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 10, 2023

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. & REHOVOT, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Eitan Zamir, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York, NY, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

The event will be available as a live webcast and archived for 180 days at https://wsw.com/webcast/needham128/ssys/2315530. It will also be available as an archive only at https://investors.stratasys.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including the company’s websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC’s Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Contacts

Stratasys Investor Relations
Yonah Lloyd, CCO & VP IR

Yonah.Lloyd@stratasys.com

