Stratasys Introduces State-of-the-art 3D Printer for High-end Fashion and Design

J850 TechStyle 3D printer enables haute couture and luxury brands to 3D print on fabric — achieving new levels of creativity in fashion and design

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. & REHOVOT, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced the industry’s first 3D printer designed specifically for printing direct-to-textile. The Stratasys J850™ TechStyle™ 3D printer, the company’s newest PolyJet™ printer, is being launched to meet the unique needs of design and fashion manufacturers, which include 3D printing for high-end, premium textiles and clothing, bags and accessories and footwear.





Stratasys is providing designers and fashion brands with the ability to differentiate their manufacturing practices through the unique versatility and productivity of the Stratasys 3DFashion solution which includes the J850 TechStyle 3D printer, workflow software and materials that support the individual needs of fashion manufacturers. This solution opens unlimited possibilities for fashion manufacturers to personalize and customize 3D-printed fabric pieces – including limited editions and digital automation, all while reducing time-to-market.

Lidewij Edelkoort, world-renowned fashion specialist and trend forecaster, said there has long been interest in a 3D printer for fabric and garments, with countless potential creative applications for fashion designers. She expects an enthusiastic industry response as a result, saying; “From decorative craft to creative engineering comes this hybrid machine from Stratasys, as an answer to a million prayers, allowing the ascension of embellishment for an inclusive following.”

To further extend the reach of the J850 TechStyle 3D printer, Stratasys has joined forces with a series of partners, including Dyloan and the D-house in Milan. A top innovation center of excellence for evolving fashion technology, D-house demonstrates the versatility of 3D printing applications from concept design through production using Stratasys 3DFashion technology.

“As far back as 2019, I predicted that in just a couple years we would see 3D printing incorporated into high-end fashion houses,” said Stratasys Art, Design and Fashion Director Naomi Kaempfer. “That time is here. We learned and modified those early designs, and created a new, dedicated printer using 3DFashion technology that is allowing fashion designers to create without limits. This is just the beginning of the journey as we continue to evolve this technology and pioneer new fashion design innovations.”

The J850 TechStyle 3D printer is designed to print directly on a variety of fabrics and garments, including denim, cotton, polyester, linen and leather at volumes ranging from single pieces to the tens of thousands.

“I gravitate toward new technologies that afford me an opportunity to create something original. With Stratasys 3D fashion printing technology, the possibilities are endless. Honestly, it provides a chance to experiment, and I feel like I have only scratched the surface of what is possible,” said Karim Rashid, fashion designer and SSYS 2Y22 REFLECTION collection contributor.

A variety of materials are available for the J850 TechStyle 3D printer including Agilus30™ CMY color materials for full-color, flexible printing and the Vero™ ContactFlex, a transparent coating that can be used to create a soft touch, silky feel. Stratasys VeroVivid™ resin material allows fashion houses and designers to print on textiles in over 600,000 unique colors, with multiple shore values, simulating different textures and finishes.

The upcoming SSYS 2Y22 collection reflects the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and the innovation and influences of this time on fashion and design. The collection will include new works by seven top design teams, such as high-end dresses and suits, daywear, lighting, luxury packaging, handbags, accessories and shoes. The J850 TechStyle 3D printer and the SSYS 2Y22 collection will be on display at Milan Design Week from June 6 -12, 2022.

The J850 TechStyle 3D printer is available now and more information is available online.

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including the company’s websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC’s Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Stratasys, J850, TechStyle, PolyJet, 3DFashion, Agilus30, mindful manufacturing, Vero and VeroVivid are trademarks or registered trademarks of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners, and Stratasys assumes no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance, or use of these non-Stratasys products.

