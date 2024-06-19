Stratasys Expands Access to Anatomical Realism with New Digital Anatomy Solution

Medical facilities and device manufacturers previously limited by constraints can now create patient-specific models to enhance surgical preparation, elevate patient outcomes, and fast-track innovation

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. & REHOVOT, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) today announced the launch of its J5™ Digital Anatomy™ 3D printer, the latest innovation designed to address the growing demand for cost-effective, high-fidelity anatomical models. This Stratasys innovation is designed to enable hospitals, medical device manufacturers and research institutions to enhance patient outcomes, streamline operations and bring products to market faster.









Stratasys will host an official reveal of the printer on June 25th at 2:30 p.m. (Pacific) at RAPID + TCT. Attendees are welcome to join the celebration at the company’s booth then, or at any time during the event, to see first-hand how the printer, with its compact footprint and unique material capabilities, delivers unmatched precision and realism in anatomical modeling.

Key Benefits for Customers:

Enhanced surgical planning : The J5 Digital Anatomy printer produces life-like, patient-specific anatomic models that allow for pre-operative surgical planning and may assist in reducing operating room time and associated costs. Using such models also assists in improving communication between the medical staff and between the staff and their patients.

: The J5 Digital Anatomy printer produces life-like, patient-specific anatomic models that allow for pre-operative surgical planning and may assist in reducing operating room time and associated costs. Using such models also assists in improving communication between the medical staff and between the staff and their patients. Experience anatomy like never before: Unique realism in cost-effective training resources, increasing accessibility to affordable high-quality teaching tools.

Unique realism in cost-effective training resources, increasing accessibility to affordable high-quality teaching tools. Accelerated development: The ability to create precise, repeatable anatomical models that enable rapid iterations in medical device development, potentially reducing the need for animal testing and shortening time to market.

“The J5 Digital Anatomy printer is designed to be user-friendly and facility-friendly, making advanced anatomical modeling accessible to a broader range of medical institutions,” said Erez Ben Zvi, VP Medical, Stratasys.

Product Capabilities:

Biomechanically accurate materials : Supports the production of models that mimic the behavior and response of real human tissue, skeletal structures and vasculature, providing realistic haptic feedback for procedures such as suturing, incision, and screw insertion, while bearing true-to-life radiopacity characteristics with supported imaging.

: Supports the production of models that mimic the behavior and response of real human tissue, skeletal structures and vasculature, providing realistic haptic feedback for procedures such as suturing, incision, and screw insertion, while bearing true-to-life radiopacity characteristics with supported imaging. Compact and accessible: The J5 Digital Anatomy printer is an easy to use, office-friendly printer with a small footprint and a lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), making it an ideal choice for institutions facing budget and space limitations.

Stratasys continues to lead the way in advanced 3D printing solutions that enhance patient care and advance medical research. For more information about the J5 Digital Anatomy printer and Stratasys’ comprehensive range of medical solutions, visit www.stratasys.com.

About Stratasys:

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including Stratasys’ websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC’s Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Stratasys, J5 and Digital Anatomy are trademarks or registered trademarks of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

The statements in this press release regarding Stratasys are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those projected. There can be no assurance that Stratasys will be able to complete the transaction on the anticipated terms, or at all. Important factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the transaction and the risk factors and other matters referred to under “Risk Factors”, and generally in Stratasys’ Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on March 11th, 2024, and in other reports that Stratasys furnishes to or files with the SEC from time to time. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in Stratasys’ SEC reports, which are designed to advise interested parties of the risks and other factors that may affect its business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of this date, and Stratasys disclaims any intent or obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Chris Reese, Stratasys Corporate, Americas Region Public Relations, +1 651 357 0877

Erik Snider, Stratasys Corporate, Israel Public Relations, +972 74 745 6053

Jonathan Wake / Samantha White, Europe, Middle East & Africa Public Relations, +44 1737 215200

Erica Massini, Brazil, Central and South America Public Relations, +55 (11) 2626-9229

Kalyani Dwivedi, Asia Public Relations, +91 80 6746 2606

Investor Relations:

Yonah Lloyd, Stratasys Investor Relations, +972 74 745 4919