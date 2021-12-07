Stratasys Adds Origin One Dental 3D Printer to Its Growing Portfolio of Dental Solutions

Accelerates and bolsters expansion of additive manufacturing offerings for dental applications

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. & REHOVOT, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today introduced the newest printer in the company’s growing portfolio of 3D printing solutions for the dental industry, the Stratasys Origin® One Dental. The new printer is the second 3D printer resulting from Stratasys’ acquisition of Origin in December 2020, which was a key milestone in the company’s strategy to be the leader in polymer 3D printing for manufacturing. The Stratasys Origin One Dental and the recently introduced Stratasys J5 DentaJet™ 3D printer provide dental labs with comprehensive additive manufacturing solutions to meet the needs of the growing dental customer base.





Over the past few years, the demand for dental solutions has experienced significant growth driven by several trends, including the digitization of dental workflows and the demand for aesthetic dentistry. These trends, coupled with the consolidation of dental labs into production centers, and competitive workforce conditions, are causing dental labs to embrace production solutions optimized for speed, quality, and throughput, while remaining reliable, scalable, and flexible.

The Stratasys Origin One Dental 3D printer is powered by a proprietary print technology called P3™ Programmable PhotoPolymerization, an advancement on digital light printing principles, which enables industry leading accuracy, part-to-part consistency and throughput. The Origin One Dental offers an open material infrastructure that supports a variety of applications and enables higher throughput at a lower cost per part compared to competing technologies. The printer is intended for flow production, small batches of a single material requiring short print time, maximizing the output of each application, and streamlining the production process.

“When our inbound digital impression requests started to increase, we knew that we needed a production-grade 3D dental printer that would allow us to scale our operation. With the Origin One Dental printer, we found the unique combination of accuracy, detailed reproduction, and the lowest cost per part,” said Chris Waldrop, President, Burdette Dental Lab. “We have been using our printer for more than 10 hours per day, and the reliability has been the best that we have ever had.”

In March 2021, Stratasys launched the J5 DentaJet, the only multi-material dental 3D printer capable of printing mixed dental parts in a single print tray without sacrificing accuracy. Based on PolyJet technology, the J5 DentaJet can also produce multi-color realistic case presentations. This printer is ideal for large batch printing, especially when printing mixed trays of parts overnight or unattended. Together, the printers give dental customers the ability to streamline their processes while increasing production to meet the demands of the dental industry.

“Stratasys is the only additive manufacturing company that is offering multiple 3D printing technologies to dental labs. We enable labs to scale production today and stay prepared for tomorrow,” said Osnat Philipp, Vice President, Healthcare for Stratasys. “Each printer presents an additive manufacturing solution for a different type of production need, maximized throughput and production time, while providing flexibility in addressing the changing needs of this growing market set to reach 6.5 billion dollars by 20251.”

Visitors to LMT Lab Day Chicago 2022, Feb. 24-26, 2022 can see the Origin One Dental 3D printer on display. To learn more about Stratasys solutions for dental customers, watch this video or visit www.stratasys.com/dental.

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including the company’s websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC’s Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

