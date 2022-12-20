Stratascale Joins FinOps Foundation to Elevate Services to Fortune 1000

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digital transformations force companies of all sizes to open their budgets for cloud spending, but the accelerated shift to cloud presents complex challenges for forecasting and managing costs. According to Gartner, public cloud spending is forecast to grow 20.7% to nearly $600 billion in 2023. Many organizations are doubling down with the practice of FinOps, a way for teams to manage their cloud costs and take ownership of usage while following best practices.

Stratascale, a subsidiary of SHI International, has joined the FinOps Foundation as a General Member to emphasize its FinOps services and take the next step toward becoming recognized as a FinOps Certified Service Provider. Customers benefit from Stratascale aligning its professional services with maturity benchmarks and proven best practices developed by the Foundation’s working groups.

“Effectively managing digital transformation requires the balancing of business acumen and technical expertise,” said David Olzak, Senior Vice President at Stratascale. “Our customers want the peace of mind that comes with effective governance and budgeting oversight of cloud operations, and they trust us to provide solutions that offer the most value. Joining the FinOps Foundation shows our commitment to not just predicting and supporting customer shifts in technology, but also to consulting clients on the most efficient and effective solutions for their business.”

Stratascale provides a full suite of FinOps services that includes workshops to guide customers in foundational FinOps best practices, general and custom consulting, managed cloud-spend optimization services, and more. The goal of these services is to help organizations unlock significant short and long-term savings for their cloud operations.

“We are excited to welcome Stratascale to the foundation and look forward to them sharing their years of experience and lessons learned from successful cloud deployments with our community,” said Kevin Emamy, Partner Program Advisor at the FinOps Foundation. “Having members who are focused on helping organizations learn about the opportunities within FinOps is always a welcomed addition to our expanding ecosystem of users.”

The FinOps Foundation, which is dedicated to advancing people who practice the discipline of cloud financial management through best practices, education, and standards, is part of the Linux Foundation, a global nonprofit organization enabling innovation through open source.

About Stratascale



Stratascale is a consultant, systems integrator, and technology advisor in one. We support the entire end-to-end transformation process — from discovery to solution deployment. It starts with understanding your business, your strategic goals, and the challenges you must overcome to achieve them. We not only offer that last mile of strategy critical to moving your initiatives forward, but also engage our technical teams possessing the practical wisdom required to successfully execute. Learn more at stratascale.com.

About the FinOps Foundation



The FinOps Foundation (F2) is a non-profit trade association made up of FinOps practitioners around the world including Atlassian, Autodesk, Gannett, HERE Technologies, Just Eat, Nationwide and Spotify. Grounded in real world stories, expertise, and inspiration for and by FinOps practitioners, the FinOps Foundation is focused on codifying and promoting cloud financial management best practices and standards to help community members and their teams become better at cloud financial management.

