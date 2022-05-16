Strata Identity Named Identity Startup of the Year by Analyst Firm KuppingerCole 

Multi-Cloud Identity Orchestration Leader Recognized for Flexible No-Code, Policy-Driven Approach that Unifies Modern and Legacy Identity Sources and Applications

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudIAM—Strata Identity, the Identity Orchestration for multi-cloud company, today announced it has been named Identity Startup of the Year in the prestigious 2022 European Identity and Cloud Awards by global analyst firm KuppingerCole.

KuppingerCole has been awarding outstanding projects in the digital identity and cybersecurity industries for 13 years. The winners were announced at the 15th European Identity and Cloud Conference and carefully chosen by a panel of KuppingerCole analysts from the most outstanding applications and solutions in the areas of IAM, CIAM, IoT, GRC, and IT Security.

According to KuppingerCole analysts, Strata was named Identity Start-Up of the Year for its innovative multi-cloud identity orchestration. Using a flexible, no-code, policy-driven approach, Strata enables the connection of identity sources and applications for a broad range of uses, from modern cloud to legacy platforms.

“Being named Identity Startup of the Year by KuppingerCole, one of the world’s leading authorities on identity and access management, is powerful validation for our unique approach to addressing the chaos of multi-cloud identity,” said Eric Olden, CEO of Strata Identity. “Virtually every organization needs to modernize their applications to benefit from the added security of cloud identity, but most are blocked from doing so because it requires rewriting their code. We have developed an identity orchestration platform that allows both old and new identity systems to coexist and work as one, eliminating this lock-in.”

Organizations currently have separate identity management systems for their internal applications and for each cloud platform they use. To fix this fragmentation, Strata developed the first distributed, standards-based identity orchestration platform that automates and synchronizes cloud identity management for on-premises, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. With Strata’s Maverics Identity Orchestration Platform™, organizations can maintain their old identity systems indefinitely while adding and using modern cloud identity systems, all coexisting without making code changes to applications, eliminating years of integration and migration effort.

About Strata

Strata is the Identity Orchestration leader, making consistent identity and policy management a reality. Our Identity Orchestration platform, Maverics, is the only solution built for today’s distributed, multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud environments. With Strata, companies can quickly, securely, and permanently modernize applications to use cloud-based authentication and advanced identity solutions. Our unique approach enables organizations to break decades-old vendor lock-in and move enterprise workloads to the public cloud. The company’s founders co-authored the SAML open standard for identity interoperability, created the first cloud identity services, delivered the first open-source identity products, and are now building the first distributed Identity Orchestration platform. For more information, visit us on the Web and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

