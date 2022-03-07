STR 2022: AI-based Lung Disease Diagnosis Sessions Presented

– AVIEW, a diagnostic solution, included in the research of world-class scholars

– Society of Thoracic Radiology (STR 2022) Abstracts at Las Vegas from March 19th-23rd

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIDiagnosis–The Society of Thoracic Radiology (STR) will hold the 40th annual meeting and conference at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada from March 19 to 23, 2022. The STR conference is an event where scholars in the field of thoracic radiology discuss diagnostic and treatment strategies based on thoracic radiology and related studies. This year, world-class radiologists and global healthcare companies will again attend the event.

Among the various programs of STR 2022, Coreline Soft, a leading AI diagnostics company, will host the industry-sponsored Lunch symposium of the Society of Thoracic Radiology.

For the symposium, Coreline Soft (Coreline) will invite internationally renowned experts in the field of thoracic radiology to discuss in depth the status of pulmonary disease diagnosis and methods for using AI in the process.

The invited speakers are Kalra Mannudeep, MD (assistant professor of radiology, Harvard Medical School; MGH imaging’s divisions of thoracic imaging, cardiac MR, CT and PET), an expert in the radiologic diagnosis of pulmonary diseases, as well as Jared Christensen, MD (clinical assistant professor of radiology, University of Michigan Health System; vascular and interventional radiologist) and Charles White, MD (professor of radiology and nuclear medicine, University of Maryland Medical Center).

Speakers will present lectures on the new roles of and methods for using radiologic diagnostic solutions for pulmonary diseases under the subjects of ‘Made for Each Other: AI and Lung Cancer Screening’, ‘Clinical Applications of COPD Quantification – The Value of Imaging’, and ‘Interstitial Lung Disease on CT: Optimizing Texture Analysis’ respectively.

The symposium includes the presentation of AVIEW, an AI-powered pulmonary disease diagnostic solution of Coreline. AVIEW is a verified solution that has been supplied to a lung cancer examination project implemented over four years in five European countries (4ITLR), a lung cancer examination project led by Hannover University in Germany (HANSE), and a lung cancer examination project implemented through participation by 18 hospitals of Italy including the country’s most prestigious National Cancer Institute in Milan (ILSP).

With AVIEW LCS, a lung cancer screening solution to automatically analyze the likelihood of emphysema and coronary arterial diseases with high relevance to lung cancer using imaging data obtained from single CT session, Coreline is collaborating with research institutes and hospitals specializing in pulmonary diseases including Massachusetts General Hospital of Harvard Medical School.

Coreline anticipates the STR 2022 will be an opportunity to demonstrate that AI technology can be used in not only assistant tool for radiologic diagnoses but also prevention and management of diseases as well as new areas of research.

