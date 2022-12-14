Storytime Capital Raises $15M+ First Fund in 1st Close Less than 3 Months After Launch

Storytime Capital will use the funds to invest in pre-seed and seed stage

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Storytime Capital today announced the initial close of its inaugural fund, raising just over $15M. Founded in August 2022 by Ryan Kimel and Neil Grunberg, Storytime Capital plans to fund the highest quality founders and their teams as they disrupt the WorkTech space with a belief that the Future of Work is now. Limited partners of the fund include industry leading tech founders, team members and executives of North American WorkTech companies, as well as institutional investors and other seasoned investors. Fundraising the initial $15M in just 10 weeks is a resounding endorsement of the Storytime Capital approach and team.

Storytime Capital was founded to provide operator experience to early stage founders who are tackling the biggest challenges facing the ever evolving workforce. Since 2020 the Global Workforce has shifted in unprecedented ways and technology is chasing to adapt to these changes. Tremendous founders are solving and addressing these problems from multiple angles and it is Storytime Capital’s privilege to help them as they write their story.

“Founding a company is a complex and often unforgiving journey; having found success while living through the experiences multiple times we are well suited to listen, learn from, coach and lend a hand when needed,” said Neil Grunberg, Managing Partner Storytime Capital. “We are excited to be helping founders write the next chapters in their story, be it strategic, operational, short term or long term.”

Neil Grunberg was an early employee at Workbrain, founding hire at Vortex Connect and a co-founder at AlayaCare. All three incredible tech journeys have equipped Neil with the toolset to assist founders in any capacity. Neil has been integral in three unique and successful journeys to IPO and eventual exit, early exit and scale up through to a recent Series D. Ryan Kimel has seen tremendous success as an angel investor and brings that same deal instinct and acumen to the table forming a perfect partnership with Neil’s operational experience. Their partnership is the perfect blend of founder, operator and investor experience.

“Storytime Capital’s name was clear to us from day 1, we believe every company, every founder has a story, we want to help them tell their story,” said Ryan Kimel, Managing Partner Storytime Capital. “Every story is different, but great stories have common themes and constructs, it is our duty to help our founders write their incredible story.” The Storytime team has already kicked off supporting great founders writing generation defining, transformative solutions with two exciting investments as well as multiple opportunities that excite the team and their LPs.

Founded in 2022 by Ryan Kimel and Neil Grunberg, Storytime Capital provides pre-seed and seed stage funding to founders who are changing the landscape of work and defining the Future of Work. Storytime Capital leverages a world-class network and deep founder experience to offer founders support in every aspect and angle that they may need as part of their journey.

