StorMagic Appoints Global Software Industry Executive Danial Beer as CEO

Beer brings more than 25 years’ senior management experience in the global software industry, where he successfully transformed and grew multinational software companies and divisions with annual revenues ranging from $25-$500 million. His diverse skill set includes M&A, capital investment fundraising, strategy development and operational optimization. Beer previously held positions as CEO of GFI Software, COO of YOUI Labs Inc., and executive director of both the performance management and M&A divisions of IBM.

“StorMagic solves a growing market problem for edge environments, with unique, purpose-built solutions validated by an established customer base,” said Danial Beer, CEO, StorMagic. “My goal as CEO is to take these existing ingredients and work with the talented StorMagic team to apply new go-to-market strategies and operational efficiencies to enable the company to accelerate growth. I’m excited to join the StorMagic family and help the team find new ways to solve customer problems at the edge and beyond.”

StorMagic’s recent growth includes two acquisitions in the last 18 months, which have enabled the traditional HCI vendor to broaden its edge technology with additive security and video surveillance capabilities. New OEM relationships with key partners like HPE and Hivecell, alongside the addition of numerous traditional channel partners, continue to expand StorMagic’s partner ecosystem globally and boost its video and security expertise. Beer’s executive-level and M&A background are poised to position StorMagic for dramatic growth as the company enters a new era to help customers meet growing data challenges and opportunities.

StorMagic is making the complex simple for edge computing environments and leading the industry in bringing the edge to the core. Our storage and security products are flexible, robust, easy to use and cost-effective, without sacrificing enterprise-class features, for organizations with one to thousands of sites. SvSAN is a highly available two-node virtual SAN designed for hyperconverged edge and small datacenter sites. SvKMS is an encryption key manager for edge, datacenter and cloud. ARQvault is the first active intelligent repository and gathers data anywhere, stores it forever, and finds it fast. StorMagic customers around the world have deployed our solutions in thousands of sites to store, protect and use edge data and significantly lower costs. Visit www.stormagic.com.

