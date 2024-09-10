Storage Commander and College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving Announce Strategic Partnership

Partnership to connect customers and drive sales growth between brands





LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Storage Commander, a national leader in storage management software, and College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving®, an award-winning company and industry leader in stress-free solutions for junk removal and moving needs, are excited to announce a strategic marketing partnership launching in the second half of 2024.

By combining the respective strengths of Storage Commander and College HUNKS, the brands are positioned to better serve the complete needs of their customers. This collaboration serves as a powerful catalyst for growth, enabling both brands to optimize resources and drive sales through shared marketing initiatives while enhancing brand visibility and recognition.

“ Our goal with this partnership is to create a win-win situation for both Storage Commander users and College HUNKS franchisees,” said Steve Smith, President of Storage Commander. “ By integrating our marketing efforts, we are helping our customers fill more units and providing valuable services that can enhance the overall customer experience.”

The collaboration will enhance College HUNKS and its franchise partners exposure to consumers within the Storage Commander network. The partnership aims to enhance profitability for College HUNKS franchise units. The partnership will provide Storage Commander software users who sign up for the company’s new marketing platform with access to fresh, valuable leads, which are expected to drive higher occupancy rates, benefiting both operators and customers.

“ Joining forces with Storage Commander gives us the ability to introduce our services to a wider audience and create more opportunities for our franchise partners, said Omar Soliman, Co-Founder & Visionary at College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving. “We’re excited about the possibilities this collaboration will bring as we continue to expand our footprint and reach more customers nationwide.”

The new partnership will officially begin in the fourth quarter of this year, coinciding with the launch of Storage Commander’s new marketing platform. As the launch date approaches, further details and roll-out plans will be announced.

About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving ® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values- based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment. www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com

About Storage Commander

Storage Commander is a leading provider of storage management software, dedicated to helping storage facilities nationwide optimize operations and improve customer satisfaction. For over 25 years, Storage Commander has empowered self-storage professionals with cutting-edge business management solutions. With a robust suite of features, the platform simplifies tasks such as billing, inventory management, and customer communications. Designed with scalability in mind, Storage Commander is ideal for facilities of all sizes, from single-location operators to multi-site enterprises. Backed by a team of industry experts, Storage Commander continuously innovates to meet the evolving needs of the self-storage industry. https://www.storagecommander.com/

