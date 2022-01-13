Stonetrust Commercial Insurance Company Goes Live with Insurity’s Workers’ Comp Suite to Improve Data Access and Underwriting Efficiency

The implementation of Insurity Workers’ Comp Suite eliminates Stonetrust’s use of multiple operating systems to reduce response time and immediately improve operational efficiency by up to 10%

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, has announced that workers’ compensation insurer Stonetrust Commercial Insurance Company has successfully implemented Insurity’s Workers’ Comp Suite. The implementation of Insurity’s fully-integrated solution included the conversion of Stonetrust’s historical data. Now, with Workers’ Comp Suite, Stonetrust can enable straight-through processing to agency partners, integrate data analytics, and provide agents and policyholders with improved data access.

Stonetrust, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, provides coverage for businesses in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Effective January 1, 2022, Stonetrust will also expand into the Alabama and Kansas markets and will launch its preferred tier company, Stonetrust Premier Casualty Insurance Company. Stonetrust maintains a steadfast commitment to unsurpassed service, risk screening, accident prevention, and claims management.

Stonetrust will leverage Insurity’s Workers’ Comp Suite to optimize the management and distribution of its workers’ compensation insurance products. Insurity’s Workers’ Comp Suite offers custom reports and tools which enable carriers to better assess emerging risks and trends and allow carriers to identify and resolve problems quickly. Customers have access to their data through the Workers’ Comp Suite portal, saving them time by reducing the need for telephone and email inquiries to obtain the information they would have otherwise needed to contact the carrier to gather.

“ We greatly appreciate Insurity’s partnership and are excited to announce that we are now live with Insurity’s Workers’ Comp Suite,” said Mike Dileo, President and Chief Executive Officer, Stonetrust. “ We strive to offer the best customer service and to be the easiest carrier to do business with. Insurity’s Workers’ Comp Suite is a valuable tool in helping Stonetrust attain our goal of being the ‘First Choice’ workers’ compensation carrier in all of our markets, and it’s exciting that we are the first carrier headquartered in Louisiana to launch the system.”

“ Insurity is excited to be helping Stonetrust launch a new workers’ compensation system in 2022,” said Sylvester Mathis, Chief Insurance Officer, Insurity. “ Workers’ Comp Suite provides Stonetrust the ability to devote highly skilled underwriting and claims resources to more specialized tasks, while boosting efficiency via straight-through processing. We are dedicated to helping Stonetrust provide value and differentiated experiences to its customers in the years ahead.”

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 15 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform and with unrivaled industry experience and the industry’s most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

About Stonetrust Commercial Insurance Company

Stonetrust began in Louisiana in 1993 as a self-insurance fund (LACE-SIF) which converted into a mutual insurance company in July 2000 and later into a stock insurance company in January 2006. Today, Stonetrust is a Nebraska domiciled insurance company providing workers’ compensation and employers’ liability insurance to more than 4,500 policyholders in Nebraska, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Missouri, Tennessee, Alabama, Kansas, and Texas. With a mission to be the “First Choice” workers compensation carrier in all of its markets, Stonetrust works in partnership with its policyholders to achieve their safety goals and to aggressively manage claims to keep premiums and claims costs down.

Contacts

