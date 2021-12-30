Stonepeak Signs Recapitalization of Portfolio Company Cologix in Support of Continued Market Leading Growth

NEW YORK & DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, today announced the recapitalization of Cologix, the largest private interconnection and hyperscale edge platform in North America. The recapitalization is being effectuated as a sale of Cologix by Stonepeak Infrastructure Fund II LP and co-investors (Fund II) to Stonepeak-managed vehicles comprising a combination of existing Fund II investors who have chosen to reinvest in the business in partnership with a number of new third-party investors.

Cologix is North America’s leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company with more than 600 networks and over 300 cloud providers across the platform. The company provides critical IT infrastructure to more than 1,600 customers through its operations that span 40 interconnection and hyperscale data centers in 11 North American markets. Cologix maintains a strong focus on environmental, social and governance efforts across its business and to date has undertaken various sustainability initiatives, including the use of hydropower, optimizing water usage, and installing the most efficient uninterruptible power supplies in the industry.

Fund II acquired a majority stake in Cologix in March of 2017 and subsequently partnered with Mubadala Investment Company for an incremental growth capital investment in January 2020. Since 2017, Cologix has invested approximately $1 billion of incremental capital in building out the company’s footprint through various organic and inorganic initiatives.

Cyrus Gentry, Managing Director at Stonepeak, said, “It has been fantastic to partner with Bill and team over the past four years as they have significantly expanded the footprint of the business through both organic development and M&A to build a truly premier interconnection and hyperscale edge platform in North America. Our thesis around the criticality of interconnection in today’s digital society makes an enduring partnership with a business like Cologix an incredibly exciting opportunity.”

“With this transaction, Cologix is even better positioned to accelerate its expansion by directly supporting the rapid growth of Cologix’s customers,” added Cologix Chief Executive Officer Bill Fathers. “We will continue to leverage our unique footprint of carrier-dense interconnection hubs, public cloud onramps and growing campuses across 11 markets in North America.”

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, subject to a market check process, regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as financial advisor to Stonepeak. RBC Capital Markets, LLC is acting as financial advisor to Fund II and will run the market check process. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is acting as legal counsel to Stonepeak.

Stonepeak is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $43.5 billion of assets under management. Through its investment in defensive, hard-asset businesses globally, Stonepeak aims to create value for its investors and portfolio companies, and to have a positive impact on the communities in which it operates. Stonepeak sponsors investment vehicles focused on private equity and credit. The firm provides capital, operational support, and committed partnership to sustainably grow investments in its target sectors, which include communications, energy transition, power and renewable energy, transport and logistics, and water. Stonepeak is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Hong Kong, Houston, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.stonepeakpartners.com.

Cologix provides carrier and cloud neutral hyperscale edge data centers and services across North America. Cologix is the interconnection hub for cloud service providers, carriers and a rich ecosystem of partners who want to deploy applications at the very edge across Canada and the U.S. With a growing portfolio of next generation facilities that meet the unique requirements for hyperscale growth with deep connectivity, Cologix offers massive scale and tailor-made data center solutions to accelerate customers’ digital transformation. For on-demand connectivity for scale and control, Cologix Access Marketplace provides fast, reliable, self-service provisioning. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montreal, New Jersey, Silicon Valley, Toronto or Vancouver visit www.cologix.com or email sales@cologix.com. Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala’s $243.4 billion (AED 894 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

Mubadala’s Digital Infrastructure unit, headed by Mounir Barakat, invests in physical assets around the world underpinning the global trend of digitalization and increasing demand for connectivity, data storage and compute power.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Mubadala has offices in London, Rio de Janeiro, Moscow, New York, San Francisco and Beijing. For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com.

