Stone Security Expands Into Southern California

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ModernSecurityIntegration–Stone Security today announced the opening of an office in Southern California, bringing the company’s total footprint to five office locations. This milestone is a major move for Stone Security on its mission to Become the Most Trusted and Sought-After Security Integrator in the World.

“Stone Security is expanding to Southern California! Our office located in Corona will open with a very experienced staff of 10 security professionals ready to make an impact. This huge, dynamic market is key to continuing our mission to be The Most Trusted & Sought-after Security Integrator In The World. Our presence in this market will create new opportunities for strategic relationships and add significant strength to our already impressive growth. Our local team will also allow us to support existing customers with more focus. Thank you to our great clients and industry partners that have supported us in this strategic maneuver. We look forward to shaking things up doing business together in sunny SoCal!” Brent Edmunds, CEO

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:

2022 SDM #16 Top Systems Integrators

2021 LenelS2 North America Value-Added Reseller of the Year

SDM’s 2020 Systems Integrator of the Year

2020 Top Security Project Vanguard Award

To learn more about working with Stone Security, click here http://stonesecurity.net/contact.html.

About Stone Security: Stone Security is a provider of professional, enterprise class, physical security solutions. The terms that define our approach to design and deployment are – open platform, industry leading, and partnership driven. With these foundational principles we deliver systems that are integrated, flexible and useful.

