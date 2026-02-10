Stoke Space Technologies Extends Previously Announced Series D Financing to $860 Million

KENT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stoke Space Technologies, the rocket company developing fully and rapidly reusable medium-lift launch vehicles, announced today an extension of its previous Series D financing, bringing the total amount raised in the round to $860 million. The round was initially announced in October 2025 at $510 million. That funding focused on completing activation of Launch Complex 14 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., and expanding production capacity for the Nova launch vehicle. Stoke will use the additional capital to accelerate future elements of its product roadmap.

“ We’re extremely grateful for our investors’ continued support,” said Andy Lapsa, co-founder and CEO, Stoke. “ We’re executing with urgency to bring Nova to market and deliver for our customers. It’s a special vehicle, and there’s more in the pipeline — we look forward to sharing those developments as they mature.”

The terms of the round were not disclosed. With the extension, Stoke has now raised $1.34 billion to date.

About Stoke Space

Stoke is scaling the space economy by providing lower-cost, on-demand transport to, through and from space. It’s developing the fully and rapidly reusable Nova rocket designed to operate with aircraft-like frequency. Stoke’s technology development has been funded by the U.S. Space Force, DIU, NASA, the National Science Foundation, and other government and private partners.

Media Contact

John Taylor for Stoke Space

(571) 437-4685

jtaylor@stokespace.com