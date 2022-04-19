Stoic Appoints Trisha Stouffer As Chief Executive Officer & President

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stoic’s co-founders, Arnie Jorgensen and John Watson, announced today that Trisha Stouffer has been appointed CEO & President of the company. An experienced business leader, Trisha succeeded John Watson as CEO and assumed responsibilities on April 18, 2022. John Watson will continue in his role as Chief Technical Officer.





Prior to Stoic, Trisha Stouffer served in key roles at Amazon, IMDb, Twitch, Riot Games, Microsoft Game Studios, and Xbox. She served as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Producer at Stoic for the past 2 years. “It’s an honor to have Trisha take on the roles of Chief Executive Officer and President,” says Watson. “Stoic wouldn’t be where it is today without its people. Trisha does an exceptional job of thinking both strategically and tactically, building a studio culture that helps us attract the right people, and deliver a compelling experience. She has shown incredible leadership in helping to grow the company and I can’t imagine a better person for this role.”

Since joining the company and assuming ownership of Operations, Production, Product, and QA, Trisha has also helped grow the broader team and laid the groundwork for business excellence. Trisha was instrumental in the growth of the company, tripling the size of Stoic, while increasing diversity, in 18 months.

“I remain bullish on Stoic,” says Stouffer. “I wasn’t here at the beginning ten years ago, but I love the company as if I were, and I put everything I have into its success. John and Arnie are tremendous partners. I am so fortunate to work with people with this level of talent and integrity.”

About Stoic

Founded in 2012 by three industry veterans, Stoic, a 4-time BAFTA nominated independent video game company, is the creator of high-quality games and entertainment. Over the past 10 years, Stoic created the Banner Saga trilogy, tripled the size of the studio, increased capacity, and embarked on ambitious new projects. The team believes in developing a work environment that encourages creativity and empowers its members to pursue personal and professional development.

