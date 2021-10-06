Stockholm’s Brakket Invest Picks Up MENA-Based Tech Firm

Acquisition is set to enhance both firms’ tech-consulting capacity and allow them to serve as a bridge between MENA region and Switzerland

STOCKHOLM & DUBAI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brakket Invest, a growth equity fund based in Stockholm and Dubai, signed an agreement this week to acquire BEON-IT, a SAP Gold-Partner firm with offices throughout the Middle East. The move will give Brakket Invest a foothold in the global tech industry as it gears up to launch its operations in Switzerland.

“This acquisition confirms our commitment to fueling the growth of tech pioneers, especially in the GCC and DACH regions, where demand for SAP solutions continues to grow exponentially,” Brakket Group Managing Partner M. Hussein El Hakim says.

SAP is widely recognized as the global leader in enterprise software for the management of business operations.

BEON-IT: Digitalizing the Region’s SMEs

On October 6, 2020 a Big Four firm announced its acquisition of Tyconz Enterprise Business to expand its Technology and Digital Consulting Business. Tyconz’ SME business was excluded from the acquisition, and was later rebranded as Beon-IT.

With six offices across the region and a qualified team of over 50 Arabic-speaking experts, BEON-IT has served more than 200 blue-chip companies across the region, in a variety of industries like EC&O, manufacturing, retail, professional services and consumer goods.

Beon-IT CEO Shadi Abdelkhalek voiced his pleasure with the acquisition, which, he explained, would allow BEON-IT to achieve its full market potential. “We’re thrilled that the organization will be joining Brakket Invest, and are confident that the move will help it expand into new markets and offer its clients more innovative services,” he says.

Leveraging Booming Potential

With BEON-IT having been advised by Awad Capital Ltd., a DFSA regulated firm, and Brakket Invest’s expansive presence across the EMEA region, the new partnership abounds with growth potential. BEON-IT will now enjoy access to Brakket’s extensive SAP consulting expertise, diverse network of partners, and consolidated advisory resources.

“We’re particularly well-positioned to help BEON-IT realize its latent potential,” Brakket Invest’s el Hakim says. “This acquisition will enable us to solidify our tech capabilities as we join forces in the digital transformation of the region’s SMEs.”

Brakket Invest is a Dubai & Stockholm-based growth equity fund that invests in high-growth, high-potential ventures in deep-tech, Internet and consumer platforms, shaping & transforming them into tomorrow’s regional market leaders.

