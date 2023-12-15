Stibo Systems recognized as a Leader in the Product Information Management 2023 report by independent research firm

Home Business Wire Stibo Systems recognized as a Leader in the Product Information Management 2023...
AARHUS, Denmark–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global master data management (MDM) SaaS solutions provider Stibo Systems has been recognized as a Leader in the report, “The Forrester Wave™: Product Information Management [PIM], Q4 2023.” As part of the evaluation, Forrester identified the most significant vendors and researched, analyzed, and scored them, based on the 23-criterion evaluation of product information management (PIM) providers.


The Forrester report shows how each of 11 PIM providers measure up, advising PIM customers to “look for providers that: leverage AI capabilities for faster adoption and digital shelf analytics for more sales,… manage the spectrum of multidomain enterprise data and digital channel volatility… [and] prepare for a more circular economy and digital product records.”

“Core PIM capabilities are all in Stibo Systems’ wheelhouse, including several unique features such as built-in AI-based prompt engineering and data as a service for applications requesting data on demand,” the Forrester Research report states.

“From cloud-native deployment with real-time data integration and automation to proving sustainability actions to stakeholders, we’re leading conversations about what matters most to our customers,” said Adrian Carr, Stibo Systems CEO. “We’re happy to be recognized by Forrester Research as a Leader among top PIM providers, and we plan to continue to deliver products at the forefront of a market that’s constantly evolving.”

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems, the master data management company, is the trusted enabler of data transparency. Our solutions are the driving force behind forward-thinking companies around the world that have unlocked the strategic value of their master data. We empower them to improve the customer experience, drive innovation and growth and create an essential foundation for digital transformation. This gives them the transparency they require and desire – a single, accurate view of their master data – so they can make informed decisions and achieve goals of scale, scope and ambition. Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of Stibo Software Group, which is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. The foundational ownership guarantees the long-term perspective of the business. More at https://www.stibosystems.com.

