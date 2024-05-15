ATLANTIC-ACM Delivers 2024 Global Wholesale Service Provider Excellence Awards

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ATT–Leading research consultancy and market diligence firm ATLANTIC-ACM delivered its 2024 Global Wholesale Service Provider Excellence Awards on May 15th. The awards are based on ratings from 470+ unique wholesale buyers who provided over 1,900 carrier specific evaluations of service level and product quality for their current providers.





ATLANTIC-ACM introduced the Global Wholesale Report Card survey in 2000 to offer wholesale providers competitive customer experience benchmarking data along with insights on shifting purchase dynamics and buying priorities.

Network Performance remains the primary consideration for global wholesale customers when buying services, followed by Network Security, Price, and Service Delivery.

Respondents continued to exhibit a heavy focus on core data connectivity and last mile access, while demonstrating their desire to find cost savings where possible. Security services adoption also continues to rise as respondents look to meet the challenges of the current threat environment. Neutral Colocation, DDoS Mitigation, Managed Firewall, Dark Fiber, and Cloud Managed Network Security fuel buyer demand for additional services.

ATLANTIC-ACM gives awards across two carrier groups, Large Service Providers and Midsized Service Providers, which are segmented based on total estimated wireline revenue. ATLANTIC-ACM recognizes the top Large Service Providers and Midsized Service Providers in each major operational category, as well as the highest combined average for quality and price ratings (value) in data and voice.

The 2024 winners for Large Service Providers are:

AT&T: Brand

Brand China Telecom: Billing

Billing NTT: Customer Service and Service Delivery

Customer Service and Service Delivery Orange Wholesale : Sales Reps

: Sales Reps TELUS: Data Value and Network Performance

Data Value and Network Performance Verizon: Voice Value

The 2024 winners for Midsized Service Providers are:

Arelion: Brand, Customer Service, Data Value, and Network Performance

Brand, Customer Service, Data Value, and Network Performance BICS: Service Delivery

Service Delivery iBASIS: Billing, Sales Reps, and Voice Value

About ATLANTIC-ACM

ATLANTIC-ACM is a leading strategic advisory and market diligence consulting firm to the telecom and technology sectors, helping operators and investors navigate changing market dynamics, economies, and technologies since 1991. For more information, visit ATLANTIC-ACM’s website at http://www.atlantic-acm.com

Contacts

Marta Duran



ATLANTIC-ACM



617-362-1697