Stibo Systems Launches Data as a Service

AARHUS, Denmark–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Always available, always the right version, ready to be used at scale: More and more companies are aiming to introduce cloud-based data management to get data on the fly and make decisions based upon it. Now, Stibo Systems offers the solution for these enterprises: Data as a Service (DaaS).

The Danish software company, a global leader with its innovative Multidomain Master Data Management (MDM) solutions, launches DaaS as a cloud-based data distribution service focused on the delivery of data to high-volume data-consuming applications. Through its configurable API and serverless architecture, Stibo Systems Multidomain MDM features a DaaS extension that delivers a near real-time version of master data. This data can be used for numerous applications like websites, call centers, and at the point of sale.

“As a single, centralized master data service, the DaaS extension removes the need for companies to create multiple copies of data for each application to deliver data at scale to applications,” explains Neda Nia, Chief Product Officer of Stibo Systems. “Our Data as a Service is offering always-on data delivery. The “as a service” also means that companies are not required to build an API to deliver the data. All this means that they save time for maintenance and don’t need to worry about duplicate databases becoming inconsistent. Instead, they can just let their applications look up data synchronously or receive events on data asynchronously.”

One of the first companies to test the new Stibo Systems offering has been Danfoss, a leader in heating and cooling technology. “In Danfoss Digital Customer Experience we are applying an API-first strategy to all data integrations,” explains Bent Werner Laursen, Head of Product Information & Digital Asset Management at Danfoss. “Stibo Systems’ DaaS will help us apply the API-first strategy to integrations for internal data consumers and, going forward, we will be able to offer our external data consumers the same smooth API integration. In the first project phase, DaaS will deliver real-time data synchronization to our B2B product store and our public product websites.”

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems, the master data management company, is the trusted enabler of data transparency. Our solutions are the driving force behind forward-thinking companies around the world that have unlocked the strategic value of their master data. We empower them to improve the customer experience, drive innovation and growth and create an essential foundation for digital transformation. This gives them the transparency they require and desire – a single, accurate view of their master data – so they can make informed decisions and achieve goals of scale, scope and ambition. Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of the Stibo A/S group, founded in 1794, and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. More at stibosystems.com.

