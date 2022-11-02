Stibo Systems announces ambitious ESG strategy

AARHUS, Denmark–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global master data management (MDM) leader Stibo Systems announces its ambitious environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy. The goal is to deliver data transparency through innovative MDM solutions, meeting internal ESG benchmarks and helping customers and partners set and meet their own.

“With increasing demands from customers and employees for tangible sustainability action as well as new regulations coming soon in Europe and inevitably following in the United States, ESG is on everyone’s mind – if a company isn’t already working on sustainability goals, they are thinking about it,” said Paul van Lennep, Stibo Systems Head of ESG & Sustainability, appointed in September.

Today, Stibo Systems commits to empowering companies worldwide to achieve their corporate social responsibility (CSR) objectives and optimize business, environmental and social performance.

As pillars of its ESG strategy, Stibo Systems pledges to:

Reduce climate impact

Stibo Systems is committed to working systematically to reduce carbon emissions and environmental impact from the entire operation, leading by example in its industries. The company will commit to setting emissions reduction targets grounded in climate science through the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) by early 2023.

Become the most attractive and valued employer in the MDM field

Stibo Systems strongly believes its workforce should reflect the diversity of the communities in which it operates. In addition, the company will set ambitious standards aligned with its diversity, equity and inclusion framework across the organization. One of targets is to have a maximum of 60% of one gender in management and leadership positions by 2030, increasing diversity for the company. The company will further continue to run programs to combat discrimination and promote equality.

Play an active role in society and support development in local communities

Stibo Systems believes in contributing to the societies in which it operates, actively developing and participating in relevant societal engagement programs. The goal is to enhance development in local communities, as well as cascading education into society, supporting research, social and cultural tasks and causes that benefit the well-being of those communities. Stibo Systems set tangible targets in this area as well and aims to increase the company volunteering program, where all employees get two days to volunteer and impact an increasing number of underprivileged groups through education and support.

Encourage and enable customers to meet ESG and sustainability objectives

Looking beyond its own operations, Stibo Systems will affect the way its customers operate and enable them to meet their ESG targets by offering solutions to enable better ESG and sustainability performance.

To ensure sustainability is ingrained in the company culture, Stibo Systems plants a tree for each new customer, partner and employee.

Learn more about Stibo Systems’ sustainability master data management and corporate social responsibility.

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems, the master data management company, is the trusted enabler of data transparency. Our solutions are the driving force behind forward-thinking companies around the world that have unlocked the strategic value of their master data. We empower them to improve the customer experience, drive innovation and growth and create an essential foundation for digital transformation. This gives them the transparency they require and desire – a single, accurate view of their master data – so they can make informed decisions and achieve goals of scale, scope and ambition. Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of Stibo Software Group, founded in 1794, and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. More at https://www.stibosystems.com.

