Stew Leonard’s Expands Partnership with Invafresh for Improved Operational Visibility

Invafresh Recipe Manager to optimize operational efficiencies and consistency across all stores

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Invafresh, the industry leading fresh grocery platform, today announced that family owned and operated farm fresh food store Stew Leonard’s has expanded its relationship to include Recipe Management capabilities.





By leveraging Invafresh’s Recipe Management capabilities, Stew Leonard’s chefs will have the freedom to introduce new recipes to the store’s 20 million annual customers, while ensuring consistency across seven kitchens.

“When it came to optimizing our store operations, strengthening our relationship with Invafresh was the right decision given the measurable success we’ve seen with their technology,” said Rich Dibble, Vice President of Culinary Operations for Stew Leonard’s. “For our Team Members, Invafresh will provide better visibility into recipe ingredients, so they don’t have to reinvent the wheel each time they create an item for our in-store menu. That saves time and increases the operational efficiency of our team.”

“As an iconic brand in the industry, our Fresh Retail Platform will help Stew Leonard’s optimize their fresh operations to deliver a better experience for both their Team Members and customers,” said Tim Spencer, President and CEO of Invafresh. “For grocery retailers, optimization is essential for their margin driven operations and one of the benefits Invafresh delivers is enabling store optimization.”

“The ease of use of the Invafresh Fresh Retail Platform was a key consideration,” said Dibble. “With any technology, in-store adoption is key to success and Invafresh provides Stew Leonard’s with a solution that is easy to use, contributing to high adoption and positive results. With Invafresh, we can achieve consistency across our store operations when it comes to recipes and ensure we have the right ingredients available, which results in easier management of those recipes and a better shopping experience for our customers.”

About Invafresh

With a combined 500+ years of Freshology™ experience, the heritage of Invafresh has enabled fresh food retailers to create extraordinary store operations performance and differentiated customer experiences. As the leader of Freshology, Invafresh is deployed in over 350 grocery retailers spanning a global reach of 35 countries with more than $100 million of Fresh revenue being transacted daily, to provide AI/ML demand forecasting, merchandising, replenishment, sustainability and compliance, and waste prevention solutions. Learn more at invafresh.com.

About Stew Leonard’s

Stew Leonard’s, a family-owned and operated fresh food store founded in 1969, has seven stores in Norwalk, Danbury, and Newington, Conn.; in East Meadow, Farmingdale and Yonkers, N.Y.; and in Paramus, N.J. An eighth store will open in Clifton, N.J. in 2024. Stew’s earned its nickname, the “Disneyland of Dairy Stores” because of its country-fair atmosphere, with costumed characters and animated entertainment throughout the store that keep children entertained while parents shop. Stew Leonard’s legion of loyal shoppers is largely due to the stores’ passionate approach to customer service: “Rule #1 — The Customer is Always Right”; Rule #2 – If the Customer is Ever Wrong, Re-Read Rule #1.” This principle is so essential to the foundation of the company that it is etched in a three-ton granite rock at each store’s entrance. The company’s culture is built around an acronym for S.T.E.W.: Satisfy the customer; Teamwork gets it done; Excellence makes it better; WOW makes it fun. For more information, visit Stew Leonard’s website at stewleonards.com.

