Steve Redman Joins the Board of Cybersecurity Firm Vehere

Cyber Situational Awareness firm Vehere is pleased to announce that Steve Redman has joined the organization as an Advisor to the Board. Redman strengthens the Board and will help Vehere in the company's strategy for global expansion in new markets and use cases, as the company sets foot on the next level of growth.

Redman was the former Chief Revenue Officer at Forescout, where he was responsible for all field operations including sales and marketing. Under Redman’s tenure at Forescout they executed a successful IPO and were later acquired for $1.68B by Advent/Crosspoint.

In previous roles, Redman was Executive Vice President of worldwide sales at McAfee where he was responsible for $2.5B in annual sales and managed an organisation of 2,000 people. Under his leadership, McAfee achieved double-digit growth and culminated in a $7.7B acquisition by Intel. Redman also held executive positions at Palo Alto Networks, EMC, and Xerox and holds an MBA from Macquarie Graduate School of Management. He has also been an Associate Lecturer in the MBA program in Strategy and Marketing.

Naveen Jaiswal, Founder & CTO of Vehere, and Praveen Jaiswal, Founder & CSO, welcomed Redman to the Board.

“Steve adds a fresh dimension to Vehere. He will help conceive action plans to underpin our endeavour of tapping into the global markets. His in-depth knowledge and know-how of the sector bode extremely well for us. I extend a very warm welcome to him,” said Praveen Jaiswal.

“Vehere has achieved impressive 6-digit growth in the last few years and is very much poised to continue that growth in the years to come,” said Steve Redman. “I’m looking forward to utilizing my industry knowledge to aid the business, working with the team and its board to help the company scale its global business.”

