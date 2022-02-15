Steve Nielsen Joins Healthtech Startup bttn as President

Medical Supply Industry Veteran Sees Massive Opportunity for bttn

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ecommerce—bttn, a next generation healthcare distributor, today announced Steve Nielsen, a healthcare industry veteran and former CEO of McKesson Medical and LABSCO, has joined as the President of bttn.

Just months after joining bttn’s advisory board, Mr. Nielsen sees a unique opportunity for bttn’s meteoric growth. By coming on as President of bttn, Mr. Nielsen will fully leverage his experience as one of healthcare distribution’s best operators to catapult bttn through the next phase of growth and fulfill its mission to become the future of medical supply.

“From the advisory board vantage point, the totality of the opportunity bttn has in front of it has become crystal clear. I am passionate about this market segment and am confident we can build the next phase of bttn to address the needs of healthcare providers,” said Mr. Nielsen, President of bttn. “I have led and grown several innovative, highly profitable companies throughout my career. I am genuinely enthusiastic about what bttn has achieved in less than a year.”

JT Garwood, CEO and Co-founder of bttn, remarked, “Steve’s experience running and operating America’s top medical distribution brands over the past 30 years is the perfect addition to our growing technology brand. Steve’s leadership, experience and thought process provides an incredible asset to our organization. The strategic initiatives he has worked on have already shaped our future. We are thrilled to add an executive of this caliber to our growing business.”

In its first year of business, bttn has established itself as a go-to resource for medical practitioners, emergency responders and businesses looking for quality medical supplies. With 5500 customers, 30 partnerships and a growing catalog, bttn is the fastest growing B2B E-commerce platform and was recently listed on BuiltIn Seattle’s Top 22 companies to watch in 2022 list.

