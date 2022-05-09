Sternum Launches First Live Attack Simulation Platform for IoT devices at Barcelona Cybersecurity Congress

IoT devices are vulnerable to firmware vulnerabilities and there is currently no way to assess the risk and measure impact

The threats to IoT devices continue to grow and the impact has increased significantly. According to research by Forrester Consulting, 67% of enterprises in the US have experienced an IoT incident, and only 16% of enterprise security managers say they have adequate visibility to the IoT devices in their environments. In March 2022, the U.S Government Issued Stark Warning calling Firmware Security a “Single Point Of Failure”

While there are many IoT security solutions, devices remain highly vulnerable. Device makers find it hard to understand the level of risk in their devices, prioritize their resources, and choose the most effective solution to reduce risk. Many security solutions claim coverage using frameworks like the MITRE ATTACK evaluation framework. However, no such framework exists for IoT devices. Additionally, the complexity of the threat landscape and the myriad of devices make assessing the level of risk and choosing the right solution to protect the devices an extremely difficult task.

With its deep expertise in cyber offense and defense, Sternum first identified the 20 most critical attacks in the last few years and developed a platform to simulate these attacks and demonstrate firmware weaknesses, exploitation methods and protection options. Enterprises can then make well-informed decisions about how to best protect their devices.

Sternum will demonstrate live the first attack simulation platform for the top 20 attacks on many IOT devices at their booth xxx at the Barcelona Cybersecurity Congress on May 10th.

Sternum is the only code-free, device-resident IoT security, observation, and data-harvesting company. The Company’s transformational, patented software can be embedded into any IoT device, no matter the underlying code, manufacturer, or year of production, and is actionable whether the device is connected or not. This self-sustaining, unified platform brings intelligence to otherwise non-communicative edge devices, enabling them to autonomously protect themselves without connectivity and generate real-time data; processing happens in the Sternum cloud platform when available. Sternum was founded in 2018 by a team of highly experienced research, development, and business leaders, many coming from the Israeli Defense Forces’ (IDF) elite 8200 unit.

