Stern Pinball Launches New Insider Connected™ Features

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stern Pinball, Inc. expands its award-winning Insider Connected platform with new features benefiting both players and operators across home and commercial environments. New features launched today include official Insider Connected launch parties and operator machine tech alerts.

Beginning with James Bond 007, Stern launch parties are even better with Insider Connected. Upon logging into their Insider Connected account, players will be able to discover official launch parties near them. By scanning in and playing on any connected machine at an official launch party, players will be able to achieve a special digital Launch Party Badge on their profile. It’s more fun to compete!

Operators with Insider Connected Professional accounts can register their entertainment locations for discovery by players on Insider Connected. Official launch parties at these locations will be showcased both on the player homepage and in the location directory. As an additional perk to hosting an official launch party, locations will automatically have a high score leaderboard generated on their James Bond 007 pinball machines, driving repeat gameplay and new player participation. This will extend any Insider Connected Pro operator’s location entertainment experience which will drive revenue and excitement. To become an official Stern launch party location, please reach out to sternarmy@sternpinball.com.

With operator machine tech alerts, Insider Connected Pro operators can now view tech alerts at any of their connected locations from their Insider Connected account. This includes alert history as well as critical events like the opening of a coin door. Tech alerts help operators monitor a machine’s health remotely, allowing operators to improve uptime and reduce the cost of unnecessary service checks, improving revenue and reducing service trip costs.

It’s never been easier to register for Insider Connected, available at insider.sternpinball.com. Players can also register at any connected game by scanning a QR code. Get connected today! To become an Insider Connected Professional, submit an application at insider.sternpinball.com/pro.

About Insider Connected

Insider Connected is a comprehensive technology initiative to connect the universe of Stern pinball machines. The platform is designed to enhance and extend player engagement with the games across both home and commercial environments. It also presents professional operators of the pinball machines a robust set of tools to drive location play, build player loyalty, analyze performance, make adjustments remotely, and maintain the machines.

Registration for Insider Connected is available at insider.sternpinball.com. Players can also register at a connected game by scanning a registration QR code on the machine. Once a player registers, they are issued a unique QR Code that can be used to identify that player at any connected Stern pinball machine anywhere in the world. When a player scans into the machine, they can track progress, earn new game specific achievements, engage with the player community, and participate in promotions and Challenge Quests.

“Insider Connected is transforming how players interact with pinball machines. Operators are benefiting from new tools that drive repeat play and help maintain games remotely while players can earn special entertainment location badges,” said Seth Davis, President of Stern Pinball, Inc.

About Stern Pinball, Inc.

Stern Pinball, Inc. is a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball. Headquartered minutes from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport in the heart of North America, the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise. Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.

Recent Stern Pinball titles include James Bond, Rush, Godzilla, The Mandalorian, Led Zeppelin, Avengers: Infinity Quest, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Stranger Things, Elvira’s House of Horrors, Jurassic Park, Black Knight: Sword of Rage, The Munsters, The Beatles, Deadpool, Iron Maiden, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Aerosmith, Ghostbusters, KISS, Metallica, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, AC/DC, Batman, and Spider-Man. A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball’s games from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time. To join the fun and learn more, please visit www.sternpinball.com.

