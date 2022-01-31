Home Business Wire Sterling Trading Tech Appoints Singapore Based Director of Business Development for the...
Sterling Trading Tech Appoints Singapore Based Director of Business Development for the APAC Region

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudbasedrisk–Sterling Trading Tech (STT), a leader in trading technology solutions for equities, equity options, futures, and digital asset trading for the capital markets is pleased to announce the appointment Deepshikha Chaudhary for a newly created position of Director of Business Development for the APAC Region.

Deepshikha Chaudhary joins STT with over 10 years of industry expertise, including most recently with Trading Screen and the Singapore Exchange where she held various business development positions. She will be responsible to lead STT’s initiatives for the APAC region, based out of Singapore.

“We are excited to have Deepshikha join the business development team. We have many users of STT products in the region and we felt the time was right to open an office to better serve our new and existing clients. Deepshikha’s experience in the industry and market knowledge is a valued addition to our team,” states Farid Naib, CEO, Sterling Trading Tech. “This expansion builds upon our continued efforts to reach clients worldwide.”

As part of its global expansion, STT added two directors of business development in London.

A leading factor to STT’s global growth is due to its best-in-class cloud-based risk and margin system that includes global markets giving global prime brokers, asset managers, and traders that ability to see risk analysis and capital requirements intraday based on current positions and current market data for portfolios that include equity and equity options from any market in the world.

“Continuing to add industry experts internationally is the logical next step in STT’s growth,” states Andrew Actman, Managing Director of Business Development, Sterling Trading Tech.

As one of the leading providers of equity and equity options trading solutions, STT offers trading platforms, OMS and infrastructure solutions, and risk and margin tools. Its professional and retail trading platforms are available to the global trading community for equities, options, futures, and digital assets. Platforms and products can be white labeled to enhance our clients’ brand identity.

About Sterling Trading Tech (www.sterlingtradingtech.com)

Sterling Trading Tech (STT) is a leading provider of professional trading technology solutions for the global equities, equity options and futures markets. With over 100 clients including leading brokers, clearing firms and prop groups in over 20 countries, STT provides solutions tailored to clients’ needs. STT is committed to providing fast, stable technology along with outstanding customer service. STT provides trading platforms, OMS and risk products to its clients.

