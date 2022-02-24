Sterling Trading Tech Appoints Sean Cahillane as OMS Director of Business Development

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#equities–Sterling Trading Tech (STT), a leader in trading technology solutions for equities, equity options, futures, and digital asset trading for the capital markets is pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Cahillane for a newly created position of OMS Director of Business Development.

Sean Cahillane brings over 20 years of industry experience working with trading technology and Order Management Systems to the STT team. He will be responsible for STT OMS business development in both the US market and internationally. Prior to joining Sterling, Sean worked with Fidessa (ION), FlexTrade, and Citibank.

“We are thrilled to have a veteran like Sean join the business development team. His expertise in finding solutions for clients in the OMS space is unparalleled,” states Andrew Actman, STT Managing Director of Business Development. “STT has made a concentrated effort to evolve and enhance our offering and we have achieved notable success in meeting the markets’ needs. Sean’s background in the OMS space will allow us to further increase our market presence.”

Sterling’s OMS offering allows clients to simplify their workflow. The architecture is extremely scalable and supports market leading connectivity to routing destinations, clearing firms, and EMS platforms. OMS clients can also manage their entire operation with STT’s new REST API, which includes the ability to set pre-trade risk controls, manage and interact with order flow and positions in real-time, and create new accounts systemically. Both new and existing clients can utilize the STT compliance reporting suite, which includes CAT and full life-cycle trade reporting.

As one of the leading providers of equity and equity options trading solutions, STT offers trading platforms, OMS and infrastructure solutions, and risk and margin tools. Its professional and retail trading platforms are available to the global trading community for equities, options, futures, and digital assets. Platforms and products can be white labeled to enhance our clients’ brand identity.

About Sterling Trading Tech

Sterling Trading Tech (STT) is a leading provider of professional trading technology solutions for the global equities, equity options and futures markets. With over 100 clients including leading brokers, clearing firms and prop groups in over 20 countries, STT provides solutions tailored to clients’ needs. STT is committed to providing fast, stable technology along with outstanding customer service. STT provides trading platforms, OMS and risk products to its clients.

