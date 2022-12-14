Sterling LAMB Wins the Calix Customer Innovations “Giant of Operations” Award for Its Innovative Use of Calix Platforms To Reduce Managed Services Provisioning Times by 67 Percent

By leveraging Calix platforms, Sterling LAMB, a municipal electric utility that launched broadband service in May 2021, has quickly deployed new managed services, dramatically reducing provisioning times while exciting subscribers and growing value for the community

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) recognizes Sterling Local Area Municipal Broadband (Sterling LAMB) as a “Giant of Operations” and a 2022 Calix Customer Innovations Award winner. Announced at Calix ConneXions 2022, the award honors Sterling LAMB for using Calix platforms—Calix Intelligent Access EDGE™, Calix Revenue EDGE™, and Calix Cloud®—to deliver the exciting managed services subscribers demand. For example, Sterling LAMB offers Calix ExperienceIQ® and ProtectIQ® services that protect the home network and the family. Underscoring their innovative approach to operations, Sterling LAMB leverages Calix Operations Cloud (Operations Cloud) to quickly turn up value-added subscriber services. With workflow-guided, end-to-end service provisioning, Sterling LAMB is reducing provisioning time by 67 percent. By streamlining and automating processes through Operations Cloud, they can improve efficiency and reduce operations costs while accelerating time-to-revenue. Additionally, Sterling LAMB has used Calix Premier Customer Success Services to scale the expertise of their team and get optimal results from their investment in Calix platforms. These benefits are critical for a lean operations team competing head-to-head with telco and cable industry giants.

Sterling LAMB built on their century-old roots as a municipal electric utility by launching broadband service in May 2021. Partnering with Calix, Sterling LAMB deployed a state-of-the-art fiber broadband network that not only delivers amazing performance but also provides the foundation for a growing ecosystem of value-added managed services. Here are three ways the end-to-end Calix platforms help Sterling LAMB take on the competition and win:

Maximizing efficiency while delivering the fastest speeds now and in the future. With the Intelligent Access EDGE and E7-2 Intelligent Modular System, Sterling LAMB has built a scalable access network architecture that flexibly accommodates new technologies and increases operational efficiency. This also positions Sterling LAMB to deliver 10 Gbps services as subscriber needs grow.

With the Intelligent Access EDGE and E7-2 Intelligent Modular System, Sterling LAMB has built a scalable access network architecture that flexibly accommodates new technologies and increases operational efficiency. This also positions Sterling LAMB to deliver 10 Gbps services as subscriber needs grow. Leveraging data insights to optimize performance—and speed time-to-revenue. Operations Cloud and Calix Support Cloud (Support Cloud) give Sterling LAMB immediate end-to-end access to network intelligence and insights to efficiently manage their network and lower OPEX. Further, Sterling LAMB can turn up new subscribers up to 67 percent faster. This enables them to deliver exciting new managed services faster and accelerate time-to-revenue.

Operations Cloud and Calix Support Cloud (Support Cloud) give Sterling LAMB immediate end-to-end access to network intelligence and insights to efficiently manage their network and lower OPEX. Further, Sterling LAMB can turn up new subscribers up to 67 percent faster. This enables them to deliver exciting new managed services faster and accelerate time-to-revenue. Delivering managed services that excite subscribers and drive revenue. The Revenue EDGE platform, which includes GigaSpire® BLAST Wi-Fi 6 and 6e systems, enables Sterling LAMB to deliver the ever-expanding portfolio of managed services that excite subscribers. These include ExperienceIQ online parental controls and ProtectIQ home network security. In addition, Sterling LAMB leverages Calix Marketing Cloud to analyze subscriber insights and deliver targeted messaging with a full complement of branded creative content developed by Calix to help drive revenue.

“We are honored to receive this award from Calix,” said Bill Underhill, network coordinator at Sterling Local Area Municipal Broadband. “As a small network operations team, having tools like Operations Cloud and Support Cloud—along with the expertise of Calix Premier Customer Success Services—has been invaluable for us. We can more easily provision our network, turn up new services faster, and provide an exceptional subscriber experience. We have end-to-end visibility and insights that allow us to quickly resolve issues whether they’re on the network or in the subscriber’s home. Even better, we can proactively identify potential problems before they ever impact subscribers. Every step of the way, Calix has been a true partner for us, committed to our success.”

“We are proud to recognize Sterling LAMB as the winner of the 2022 Customer Innovations Award for Operations,” said Shane Eleniak, executive vice president of products at Calix. “Partnering with Calix, they have built a world-class network that delivers an exceptional subscriber experience—and increases provisioning up to 67 percent faster to accelerate time-to-revenue. Sterling LAMB’s innovative approach to operations takes advantage of the capabilities in Operations Cloud to boost network efficiency and reduce OPEX. Increased network efficiency means they can focus on adding subscribers, driving revenue growth, and deploying new services that surpass what the Tier 1 players are providing. We’re delighted to recognize Sterling LAMB as an innovative Giant of Operations.”

Watch the replay of the webinar, “Is 2023 the Year You Finally Tame the Network Operations Beast?” to learn how to innovate with Calix cloud platforms that optimize broadband operations.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform.

