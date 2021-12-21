STEPN Announces Public Beta Launch of First Move2Earn Mobile NFT Gaming Platform

The innovative new app tracks exercise habits and rewards users with tokens

SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–STEPN, the first move2earn mobile NFT game powered by Solana where players can walk, jog or run outdoors with an NFT Sneaker to earn tokens, has announced its public beta launch. Through the click of a button, users will be able to earn crypto by simply walking or running.

The STEPN functionality will open up to users who currently own an NFT sneaker, available on MagicEden. STEPN’s new move2earn platform is an example of the exciting use cases blockchain has to offer to beyond the crypto community. Through the company’s user-friendly, mobile first platform, STEPN aims to make both fitness and Game-Fi more accessible to anyone with a smartphone.

“We are proud to launch STEPN’s public beta and reveal the potential of what individuals can achieve with their fitness goals using crypto as an incentive,” says Founder and CEO, Yawn Rong. “With STEPN, we are expanding what users can do and we’re one step closer to achieving our mission of empowering players to take control of their health by making move2earn more simple and accessible.”

The game has a dual token system, a Game Token (GST), and a Governance Token (GMT). GST is used for various in-game activities such as minting new Sneakers, leveling up Sneakers, and upgrading Gems. The Governance Token (GMT) is used for the game’s profit distribution and high-end in-game activities such as renaming Sneakers and high-level leveling/upgrading.

About STEPN



STEPN is the first move2earn mobile NFT game powered by Solana where players can walk, jog or run outdoors with an NFT Sneaker to earn tokens. STEPN aims to inspire millions to engage in healthier lifestyles by bringing them into the Web 3.0 world while contributing positively to carbon neutrality.

Learn more at: https://stepn.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/STEPNofficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/STEPN

Website: https://STEPN.com

Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.STEPN.com

Medium: https://STEPNofficial.medium.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/STEPN_official

Email: hello@STEPN.com

Contacts

Media:

Bria Kalpen



(706) 577-0759