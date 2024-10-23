Step into the API-Driven Future with Treblle 3.0: An AI-Enhanced API Intelligence Platform

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Treblle, a leader in API observability, is excited to announce the release of Treblle 3.0, its AI-enhanced API intelligence platform. With a stronger focus on API transformation and artificial intelligence, Treblle 3.0 introduces an array of new features that provide comprehensive support for API initiatives, equipping organizations to effectively oversee and optimize their API lifecycle.





Treblle 3.0 addresses the rising demand for API-first solutions that tackle API discoverability and API security while providing deep data insights into API adoption, usage, and logs. The platform now features enhanced API governance and introduces API compliance and an API catalog. All these capabilities are further elevated with AI integration, packaged into a completely redesigned user interface that enables teams to visualize their API experience in real time.

Introducing Alfred – an AI Assistant for Navigating your API Landscape

As part of the Treblle 3.0 release, we are proud to unveil Alfred, our AI assistant that helps organizations navigate through their API landscape, discover APIs, and efficiently integrate them. It works inside of Treblle or on any developer portal in the world. It doesn’t require pre-training and works across any model out there. This AI-driven feature reduces the learning curve and supports your API-first journey by making your API initiatives more accessible and efficient.

Already trusted by over 150,000 users from Fortune 500 companies and handling more than two billion API requests monthly, Treblle continues to serve as a strategic tool for businesses looking to enhance their API programmes:

Observability for All: Treblle 3.0 provides dynamic dashboards accessible to both technical and non-technical stakeholders. By offering a unified platform for API discovery and insights, Treblle supports API adoption across diverse teams without the need for technical expertise.

Comprehensive API Experience: The platform’s new API Catalog simplifies the API-first journey by making API discovery more intuitive. Treblle also auto-generated documentation, facilitating a more cohesive developer experience and supporting faster time to first integration for new users.

Real-Time API Landscape Insights: With Treblle 3.0, organizations gain near-instant visibility into the health of their API landscape. The API Score feature evaluates API performance across critical metrics, ensuring that teams can act quickly to maintain optimal quality, security, and compliance.

Enhanced API Compliance: Treblle 3.0 helps organizations comply with data protection standards like GDPR, PCI-DSS, and CCPA. The platform flags potentially non-compliant data, providing users with clear pathways to strengthen their API security posture.

Effortless API Integrations with Alfred: Expanded SDK options, along with gateway integrations and support for OpenAPI specifications, simplify the process of bringing data into Treblle. Powered by AI, Alfred further enhances this by providing integration snippets and guiding users through the integration process, allowing organizations to consolidate their API landscape and maintain visibility over all API interactions in one place.

“APIs are central to digital transformation, and integrating AI into our platform elevates the way businesses interact with their APIs,” said Vedran Cindrić, Founder of Treblle. “With Treblle 3.0 and the power of AI through Alfred, we’re helping organizations lead the way in their API-first journeys, making it easier than ever to adopt, understand, and optimize API programmes.”

To learn more about Treblle 3.0, visit our Treblle 3.0 launch site or contact the Treblle sales team.

About Treblle

Treblle is a platform created by API developers to streamline the creation, deployment, and maintenance of APIs, empowering organizations to accelerate API adoption with advanced AI technologies. According to an independent study by Nucleus Research, Treblle helped one customer, Autopix, achieve a 247% ROI within the first six months. For more information, visit Treblle 3.0

Contacts

media contact information:



Davor Kolenc



Head of Growth@Treblle



davor@treblle.com