STEMscopes Math Texas for Grades 6-8 and Algebra I Receives Top Marks from Learning List for TEKS Alignment

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#K12—STEMscopes Math Texas for grades 6-8 and Algebra I from Accelerate Learning has received the highest score for alignment to the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) from Learning List. Learning List’s independent review of STEMscopes Math Texas includes a review of the material’s instructional quality, a standard-by-standard review of the material’s TEKS alignment, and a review of its technology compatibility and support for remote learning.

STEMscopes Math Texas is a core mathematics program that combines digital and print components to provide everything teachers need to create meaningful math learning experiences for students. It includes a K-5 curriculum and a new middle school curriculum for grades 6-8 and Algebra I, which was released in spring 2022. In 2020, the K-5 curriculum received the highest alignment score from Learning List for TEKS alignment.

“Learning List was delighted to review the STEMscopes Math Texas materials for grades 6-Algebra I,” said Jackie Lain, president of Learning List. “This comprehensive mathematics program is highly aligned to the TEKS and it makes intentional connections to math concepts as they are found in the everyday world. The digital platform also provides abundant resources to support teachers’ effective implementation of the program.”

STEMscopes Math is based on the 5E plus Intervention and Acceleration lesson model, which is compatible with Math Workshop and Guided Math frameworks. The flexible curriculum structure is adaptable to any teaching model. For information or to start a trial of STEMscopes Math, educators can visit https://stemscopes.com/math.

Contact Learning List to learn more about the reviews of STEMscopes Math.

About Learning List

An instructional materials review service, Learning List provides evidence-based independent alignment reports, instructional quality and technology compatibility reviews of thousands of the most widely used PreK-12 instructional materials. To learn more, go to Learninglist.com or call 512-234-4458.

About STEMscopes

STEMscopes is a comprehensive suite of results-oriented STEM curriculum and professional development solutions used by 8 million students and 620,000 educators across all 50 states. Created by educators for educators, STEMscopes is highly adaptable, affordable, and supports instruction in any kind of learning environment. STEMscopes was developed by Accelerate Learning Inc. in partnership with Rice University. Accelerate Learning’s world-class solutions have earned accolades from numerous industry programs. For information, visit stemscopes.com or call toll-free 800-531-0864.

Contacts

Javier Encinas



281-833-4512



javier@acceleratelearning.com