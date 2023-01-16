Stemly Modernises Supply Chains with Intuitive SnapLogic iPaaS Solution

Stemly leverages SnapLogic’s no/low code, intuitive intelligent integration platform to connect customer data across functions for interconnected enterprise decision-making

SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SnapLogic, a leader in intelligent integration and enterprise automation, today announced that Stemly, a leading decision intelligence provider, has adopted SnapLogic to strengthen its machine learning (ML) capabilities. With SnapLogic’s intuitive no/low-code platform, Stemly has the data it needs in real-time to serve customers better and faster than ever before.

Organisations need to bridge decision-making across their supply chain operations, finance, and sustainability functions to manage demand volatility and supply constraints as well as production scheduling and distribution. The need for available, trustworthy real-time data is mission-critical. The latest Interos Annual Global Supply Chain Report reveals that supply chain disruptions, ranging from climate change to economic uncertainty and digitisation cost large organisations an average of AU$274 million in lost revenue – per company – every year.

As a fast-growing SaaS (software as a service) company headquartered in Singapore, Stemly has built an enterprise decision intelligence platform to help executives make better and faster decisions by decoding data science to automate forecasting and optimisation for timely information. Stemly’s offerings include demand planning, replenishment and inventory optimisation, sustainability planning and optimisation as well as retail planning for ecommerce businesses and marketplaces. An essential aspect of its products is the ML-based insights they provide. However, ML needs data, which is why data integration – the ability to connect to a variety of data sources, ingest that data in not only batch, but real-time – is critical.

Given the nature of its business, Stemly needed a trusted iPaaS (integration platform as a service) solution that was cloud-native, easy to use, and provided functional support. After evaluating a handful of different solutions on the market, SnapLogic emerged as the clear winner.

“We chose SnapLogic because it fits the bill on all the criteria we were after,” said Stemly CTO Abhimanyu Prabhavalkar. “The SnapLogic platform was very easy to use in the trial period. And I was also happy with how intuitive it was for us to build pipelines and ingest data into the product.”

Prabhavalkar looks forward to Stemly’s continued collaboration with SnapLogic because it gives the business a leading edge in the market. “The exciting part about working with SnapLogic is the time-to-market abilities it provides us. It allows us to rapidly ingest data in a quality manner by transforming and cleaning the data before it comes into our data lake,” he shares.

“Data problems are hairy problems. They’re not easy. With SnapLogic, we have the ability to build our data pipelines declaratively, rather than with code. This allows for more reliable, resilient, and reproducible deployments, reducing our time to market considerably.”

SnapLogic’s cloud-native nature and functional capabilities also enable Stemly to enjoy a hassle and maintenance-free mode of operation. “I’m really looking forward to our joint collaboration and the future of our relationship as we take on an increasing number of big-name customers with even bigger data problems to solve,” Prabhavalkar says.

James Campbell, Regional Manager, Australia New Zealand at SnapLogic, says, “Like many companies, Stemly leverages rich sources of data to transform executive decision-making and chose SnapLogic as an efficient way to seamlessly connect with a large variety of customers’ systems, as well as external data sources. I’m thrilled to see that SnapLogic has helped the Stemly team break data silos by easily and quickly connecting applications and data endpoints, helping them deliver a better customer experience faster in a volatile business landscape. Stemly is an innovator in supply chain, finance, and sustainability planning, and we are eager to watch our relationship unfold over time.”

About Stemly

Stemly provides a software-as-a-service (SaaS) decision intelligence platform that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to perform autonomous forecasts and optimisation for supply chain, finance and sustainability use cases. The company specialises in supporting executives with on-time, data-driven decisions to deliver clear business outcomes by improving predictions and optimal allocation of resources. Learn more at stemly.ai.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company’s self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organisations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

Connect with SnapLogic via its Blog, Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.

Contacts

Erica Coleman



SnapLogic



ecoleman@snaplogic.com

Azadeh Williams



AZK Media for SnapLogic



awilliams@azkmedia.com