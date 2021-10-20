Stem, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#STEM–Stem, Inc. (“Stem” or “the Company”) (NYSE: STEM), a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven energy storage services, announced today that it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A press release regarding the results will be issued prior to the call at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call may be accessed via a live webcast on a listen-only basis on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.stem.com/events-and-presentations. The call can also be accessed live over the telephone by dialing (844) 826-3035 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-5195 and referencing Stem.

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 10161255. The replay will be available until November 19, 2021. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website at https://investors.stem.com/overview for twelve months after the call.

About Stem, Inc.

Stem (NYSE: STEM) provides solutions that address the challenges of today’s dynamic energy market. By combining advanced energy storage solutions with Athena®, a world-class AI-powered analytics platform, Stem enables customers and partners to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation and grid power. Stem’s solutions help enterprise customers benefit from a clean, adaptive energy infrastructure and achieve a wide variety of goals, including expense reduction, resilience, sustainability, environmental and corporate responsibility and innovation. Stem also offers full support for solar partners interested in adding storage to standalone, community or commercial solar projects – both behind and in front of the meter. For more information, visit www.stem.com.

Contacts

Stem Investor Contacts

Ted Durbin, Stem



Marc Silverberg, ICR



IR@stem.com

Stem Media Contacts

Cory Ziskind, ICR



stemPR@icrinc.com