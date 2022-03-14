Stem Appoints Chief People Officer to Lead Global Human Resource Initiatives

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#STEM–Stem, Inc. (“Stem” or “the Company”) (NYSE: STEM), a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven energy storage software and services, today announced the addition of Kim Homenock to the Stem leadership team as Chief People Officer. Homenock brings 20 years’ experience in senior human resources (HR) leadership positions. At Stem, Homenock will oversee the global HR team with a focus on organizational development, global talent acquisition, training, and enhancing the employee experience for more than 500 Stem employees.

Homenock’s extensive leadership experience includes senior positions at Amazon and General Electric (GE). In roles at Amazon’s Devices Software & Services and Transportation divisions, Homenock supported over 150,000 employees globally. As head of global HR in GE’s Power Conversion, Homenock lived in Europe and successfully led large-scale global initiatives and corporate integration efforts for multiple industry segments, including the Renewables division. Homenock earned a BA from Brunel University London.

John Carrington, Chief Executive Officer at Stem, commented “At Stem, our outstanding team of people and the services we deliver are major differentiators. We are excited to welcome an industry veteran with Kim’s expertise to the Stem team at such a pivotal time in our global growth. With the AlsoEnergy acquisition and as we make strategic hires for our growth initiatives, her unique experience in global talent management, change management, and building an inclusive company culture at companies like GE and Amazon will be key in our success. I look forward to working closely with Kim and the many contributions I am confident she will bring to our continued success.”

“I am honored to join Stem’s leadership team to orchestrate organizational development and human resources as the company continues its expansion,” said Homenock. “The Company has grown into the global market leader of clean energy intelligence with an unmatched team of energy experts. I was drawn to the Company’s focus on diversity, inclusion, development, and engagement. I’m very excited to be part of a team that is committed to advancing its employees in its mission to enable the clean energy transition.”

About Stem

Stem (NYSE: STEM) provides solutions that address the challenges of today’s dynamic energy market. By combining advanced energy storage solutions with Athena®, a world-class AI-powered analytics platform, Stem enables customers and partners to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. Stem’s solutions help enterprise customers benefit from a clean, adaptive energy infrastructure and achieve a wide variety of goals, including expense reduction, resilience, sustainability, environmental and corporate responsibility, and innovation. Stem also offers full support for solar partners interested in adding storage to standalone, community or commercial solar projects – both behind and in front of the meter. With the acquisition of AlsoEnergy, Stem now is a leader in the solar asset management space, bringing project developers, asset owners and commercial customers an integrated solution for solar and energy storage management and optimization. For more information, visit www.stem.com.

Contacts

Stem Investor Contacts



Ted Durbin, Stem



Marc Silverberg, ICR



IR@stem.com

Stem Media Contact



Cory Ziskind, ICR



stemPR@icrinc.com