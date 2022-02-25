Home Business Wire Stem Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Stem Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stem, Inc. (“Stem” or “the Company”) (NYSE: STEM), a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven energy software and services, announced today that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Credit Suisse 27th Annual Energy Summit – February 28, 2022
  • Piper Sandler 22nd Annual Energy Conference – March 22, 2022

The Company’s most recent investor materials can be accessed on its Investor Relations website at https://investors.stem.com/events-and-presentations/.

About Stem, Inc.

Stem (NYSE: STEM) provides solutions that address the challenges of today’s dynamic energy market. By combining advanced energy storage solutions with Athena®, a world-class AI-powered analytics platform, Stem enables customers and partners to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. Stem’s solutions help enterprise customers benefit from a clean, adaptive energy infrastructure and achieve a wide variety of goals, including expense reduction, resilience, sustainability, environmental and corporate responsibility, and innovation. Stem also offers full support for solar partners interested in adding storage to standalone, community or commercial solar projects – both behind and in front of the meter. With the acquisition of AlsoEnergy, Stem is a leader in the solar asset management space, bringing project developers, asset owners and commercial customers an integrated solution for solar and energy storage management and optimization. For more information, visit www.stem.com.

