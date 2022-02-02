Stem Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 and Full Year 2021 Earnings Results Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#STEM–Stem, Inc. (“Stem” or “the Company”) (NYSE: STEM), a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven energy storage software and services, will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 24, 2022 to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A press release regarding the results will be issued prior to the call at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time. During the conference call, Stem will provide guidance for full year 2022, inclusive of its recently completed acquisition of AlsoEnergy.

The conference call may be accessed via a live webcast on a listen-only basis on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.stem.com/events-and-presentations. The call can also be accessed live over the telephone by dialing (855) 327-6837 or for international callers by dialing (631) 891-4304 and referencing Stem.

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 10018011. The replay will be available until March 24, 2022. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Company’s website at https://investors.stem.com/overview for twelve months following the call.

About Stem

Stem (NYSE: STEM) provides solutions that address the challenges of today’s dynamic energy market. By combining advanced energy storage solutions with Athena®, a world-class AI-powered analytics platform, Stem enables customers and partners to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation and grid power. Stem’s solutions help enterprise customers benefit from a clean, adaptive energy infrastructure and achieve a wide variety of goals, including expense reduction, resilience, sustainability, environmental and corporate responsibility and innovation. Stem also offers full support for solar partners interested in adding storage to standalone, community or commercial solar projects – both behind and in front of the meter. With the acquisition of AlsoEnergy, Stem is a leader in clean energy intelligence and optimization, bringing project developers, asset owners and commercial customers an integrated solution to maximize the value of solar and energy storage. For more information, visit www.stem.com.

Contacts

Stem Investor Contacts

Ted Durbin, Stem



Marc Silverberg, ICR



IR@stem.com

Stem Media Contact

Cory Ziskind, ICR



stemPR@icrinc.com