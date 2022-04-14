Home Business Wire Stem Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Results Conference Call
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM), a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven energy software and services, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 5, 2022, to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A press release regarding the results will be issued at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call may be accessed via a live webcast on a listen-only basis at https://investors.stem.com/events-and-presentations. The call can also be accessed live over the telephone by dialing (844) 200-6205, or for international callers, (833) 950-0062, and using access code 015694.

A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (866) 813-9403, or for international callers, +44 204 525 0658. The passcode for the replay is 676295. The replay will be available until Thursday, May 12, 2022. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on Stem’s website at https://investors.stem.com/overview for twelve months following the call.

About Stem

Stem (NYSE: STEM) provides solutions that address the challenges of today’s dynamic energy market. By combining advanced energy storage solutions with Athena®, a world-class AI-powered analytics platform, Stem enables customers and partners to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation and grid power. Stem’s solutions help enterprise customers benefit from a clean, adaptive energy infrastructure and achieve a wide variety of goals, including expense reduction, resilience, sustainability, environmental and corporate responsibility and innovation. Stem also offers full support for solar partners interested in adding storage to standalone, community or commercial solar projects – both behind and in front of the meter. With the acquisition of AlsoEnergy, Stem is a leader in clean energy intelligence and optimization, bringing project developers, asset owners and commercial customers an integrated solution to maximize the value of solar and energy storage. For more information, visit www.stem.com.

