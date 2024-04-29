Stellar Cyber to Preview GenAI-Driven Open XDR Investigator at 2024 RSA Conference

GenAI-powered Stellar Cyber Open XDR Investigator is set to revolutionize productivity and effectiveness of MSSP and Enterprise security teams, offering unique features that streamline investigations and threat hunting





SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–Stellar Cyber, the pioneer of Open XDR technology, will exclusively preview its Gen AI-powered Open XDR Investigator commencing May 6 at this year’s RSA Conference in San Francisco, CA (in booth 244). Powered by Generative AI (GenAI), the Open XDR Investigator aims to make investigations, threat hunting, and responding to attacks faster and more straightforward than previously possible. By asking simple questions, security analysts can initiate investigation, hunting, and response tasks without writing a single query command or crafting complex playbooks.

“As always, our customers’ needs were at the forefront of our minds during the collaborative process of integrating GenAI,” said Aimei Wei, CTO and Founder of Stellar Cyber. “We aimed to make GenAI functional for security analysts and intuitive for others involved in the cybersecurity process. The first implementation of our Open XDR Investigator focuses on streamlining the often-complicated threat-hunting process, reflecting our customers’ invaluable insights and feedback.”

Threat hunting can be complex and time-consuming, often requiring specialized skills that many security teams do not readily have. However, with the introduction of the Open XDR Investigator, any security analyst can ask simple statements that, behind the scenes, generate complex queries capable of identifying the specific information requested in a matter of seconds.

“Threat hunting requires multiple queries,” said Albert Li, VP of Engineering at Stellar Cyber. “Our Open XDR Investigator enables a security analyst to converse with the platform, with each question building on the previous one. The interactive nature of the Open XDR Investigator will deliver more precise results and the ability to uncover more threats more quickly, instilling confidence in our customers about the efficiency of our product.”

Throughout the RSA Conference, Stellar Cyber specialists will demonstrate the Open XDR Investigator in booth 244, Moscone Center South.

About Stellar Cyber

Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform delivers comprehensive, unified security without complexity, empowering lean security teams of any skill to secure their environments successfully. With Stellar Cyber, organizations reduce risk with early and precise identification and remediation of threats while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools, and improving analyst productivity, delivering a 20X improvement in MTTD and an 8X improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, contact https://stellarcyber.ai.

