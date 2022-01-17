Stellar Cyber Named a Gold Winner of American Security Today’s ASTOR Awards

Industry-leading Open XDR Platform Rises to the Top in Cybersecurity Category

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ASTOR—Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR, is announcing that its Open XDR platform has been named a Gold winner in the Cybersecurity category of the ASTOR awards sponsored by American Security Today magazine. The ASTOR awards are given annually for companies across the broad spectrum of homeland security technologies, including physical and IT security for government, public safety and vertical markets. Stellar Cyber’s platform stood out because it integrates data from third-party security tools and gives analysts a 360-degree view of the entire network security infrastructure.

Stellar Cyber created the Open XDR category because its founders saw the futility of using a dozen or more siloed tools and manually correlating their data to achieve rapid cybersecurity detection and response. The company’s Open XDR platform delivers comprehensive security and real-time alerts by correlating and analyzing data from all existing security tools and its own sensors to deliver a 360-degree view of incidents throughout the security infrastructure. Moreover, the platform prioritizes security incidents and makes specific recommendations about how to handle them – an approach that typically improves MTTD by 8X and MTTR by 20X.

“Our track record of continuous innovation in the Open XDR category speaks for itself, and it’s why we continue to be a market leader,” said Steve Garrison, VP of Marketing at Stellar Cyber. “We are pleased to have been named a cybersecurity winner in the ASTOR awards program.”

Resources

About Stellar Cyber

Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR platform delivers Everything Detection and Response by ingesting data from all tools, automatically correlating alerts into incidents across the entire attack surface, delivering fewer and higher-fidelity incidents, and responding to threats automatically through AI and machine learning. Our XDR Kill Chain™, fully compatible with the MITRE ATT&CK framework, is designed to characterize every aspect of modern attacks while remaining intuitive to understand. This reduces enterprise risk through early and precise identification and remediation of all attack activities while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools and accelerating analyst productivity. Typically, our platform delivers an 8X improvement in MTTD and a 20X improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, contact https://stellarcyber.ai.

Contacts

Stellar Cyber Contact:

Charlie Rubin



Story PR



charlie@storypr.com