Stellar Cyber Brings First Open XDR Platform to Ingram Micro Channel Partners

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR, the only intelligent, next-gen security operations platform, announced today it has expanded its channel market reach through a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro Inc. The new go-to-market relationship amplifies Stellar Cyber’s presence within the U.S. IT channel for its innovative security operations platform.

“We are channel-first in our sales and marketing efforts, and this new agreement with Ingram Micro extends our focus and value to channel partners in the U.S.,” said Jim O’Hara, Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Stellar Cyber. “As part of Ingram Micro’s Emerging Business Group, Stellar Cyber’s intelligent next generation security operations platform expands and enhances Ingram Micro’s product portfolio and provides a new revenue opportunity for its channel partner ecosystem.”

Stellar Cyber’s AI-powered investigation, detection and response platform gives security analysts 360-degree visibility across the entire attack surface, through normalized and enriched metadata from ANY source – network, cloud, endpoints, applications, users and more. It reduces attack detection time from days to down to real time – even for smaller security teams – giving hackers far less opportunity to compromise servers and networks.

“The Stellar Cyber platform is designed for ease of use and automation, helping organizations with adoption and time to value,” said Jon Oltsik, senior principal analyst and fellow at Enterprise Strategy Group. “Since the platform can provide simplicity and near-term customer benefits, it should be easier for VARs to understand and sell it to a broader audience.”

“Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR solution is purpose built to make it easier for channel partners to integrate the technology into their clients’ networks and find and stop cyberattacks in real time,” said Donald Scott, Director, Emerging Business Group at Ingram Micro. “By taking advantage of all we offer within Ingram Micro’s Emerging Business Group, Stellar Cyber is well positioned to expand their market reach by raising awareness within the IT channel for its cybersecurity detection and response solutions.”

