Stella Connect by Medallia’s Integration with Snappy Gifts Makes Rewarding Agents a Snap

New partnership makes it easy to recognize, motivate, and engage customer service agents — expanding the functionality of Medallia Contact Center Suite

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, announced today a new integration with its Contact Center Suite that makes it easy for companies to reward customer service agents. Stella Connect by Medallia, the company’s engagement and performance management solution for contact center agents, now offers a seamless integration with Snappy Gifts, an incentive rewards platform for sending employee gifts to celebrate holidays, work anniversaries, performance milestones, and birthdays.

Expanding upon the Medallia Contact Center Suite and Stella Connect’s range of agent engagement tools, the integration allows brands to launch a rewards program for their customer service agents directly within Stella Connect.

The combined offering makes it easy for customers who have a great experience with a customer service agent to provide feedback and vote for agents to receive a reward from their employer in recognition of their amazing performance immediately following a service interaction. Once an agent receives enough votes, their manager can enable the perk, allowing the agents to pick their preferred gift while Snappy takes care of the fulfillment and logistics. With just a few clicks, companies can show agents how much they appreciate their hard work, while increasing employee motivation and engagement.

“Times have changed, and agent recognition has too. Repetitive rewards and e-gift cards don’t make your customer service agents feel recognized. Instead we create gifting delight by combining a digital unwrapping experience with a highly curated catalog of gifts for agents to choose from,” said Jake Shinder, Head of Technology Partnerships, at Snappy Gifts. “Best of all, managers can spend less time managing manual fulfillment of rewards and more time celebrating their teams’ successes.”

“When customers provide brands feedback about their exceptional experience, rewarding your employee with a recognition is a great way to boost your company’s culture and motivate agents to deliver exceptional customer experiences,” said Sarika Khanna, Medallia’s Chief Product Officer. “Partnerships with out-of-the-box integrations like Snappy Gifts provide our customers a robust ecosystem of pre-built solutions to choose from.”

Bringing together two great resources for motivating and incentivizing team members, this Stella Connect-Snappy Gifts integration will allow brands to:

Let customers take an active role in rewarding and encouraging great customer service

Let agents choose their reward without operational hassles

Managers can fulfill gifts on demand from their Stella Connect account

The Snappy Gifts for Stella Connect by Medallia integration is available now. For more information, visit the Snappy Gifts and Stella Connect partner page: https://info.stellaconnect.com/request-product-demonstration-snappy.

About Snappy Gifts

Founded in 2015, Snappy is an award-winning gifting platform that combines fun, personal gifting experiences with advanced technology that takes the guesswork out of gifting. We help companies show true appreciation to their employees and customers, spreading smiles and boosting loyalty and productivity at the touch of a button. Snappy is headquartered in New York and employs over 250 people across four countries. Snappy is growing rapidly and has recently been named the fastest-growing company in the NY region and the 15th fastest-growing company in America by Inc. Magazine, with three-year revenue growth of 18,708%. Snappy was also named to Inc.’s 2021 Best Workplaces list as well as Fortune’s “Best Small & Medium Workplaces.” Snappy’s stance on diversity and inclusion, its active focus on give-back programs, and its fundamental mission to spread happiness through fun, thoughtful gifts lead the way in unlocking the power of human kindness at work. For more information, visit www.snappy.com.

About Medallia

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen, and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media, and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

© 2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

