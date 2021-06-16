Stater Bros. Selects Mercatus’ Integrated Commerce to Power Retailer’s New Online Grocery Channel

Mercatus’ multichannel SaaS solution offers grocers an array of marketing and merchandising solutions that will position Stater Bros. for long-term success

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mercatus, a leading provider of grocery eCommerce solutions, today announced that it will work with Stater Bros. Markets to expand the grocer’s digital grocery presence with a retailer-branded and -controlled online shopping experience that will scale with its business.

With 170-plus stores, the San Bernardino-based company is the largest privately owned supermarket chain in southern California. The chain turned to Mercatus and its expansive ecosystem of technology partners to adopt a fully integrated online ordering and fulfillment experience for Stater Bros. customers. Transitioning to Mercatus’ SaaS platform will enable Stater Bros. to increase its digital grocery capabilities by offering curbside and delivery options, all while providing excellent service to its customers.

“Now more than ever, our customers are looking for the convenience of shopping online,” said Pete Van Helden, CEO, Stater Bros. Markets. “We see this as an opportunity to build stronger relationships with our shoppers through an eCommerce journey that truly embodies our brand’s promise of excellence in food and service. With the Mercatus platform, we’re excited to offer a wide range of services and options to make online shopping even more rewarding.”

The Mercatus solution will include an online shopping site that’s fully responsive for optimized browsing on any device and a complete eCommerce mobile app. Customers will be able to shop the full range of Stater Bros. products, including popular prepared meals and customized selections like deli counter foods. Customers can choose from contactless curbside pickup or delivery, and will have the additional option to pay online with SNAP EBT or EBT Cash benefits.

The Stater Bros. online offering will also include Mercatus’ Enhanced Fulfillment capability powered in partnership by ADC’s ShopperKit and Flybuy. Through ShopperKit, Stater Bros. will be empowered to scale its digital shopping experience by managing all in-store fulfillment activities related to online orders, helping the grocer maximize operational efficiencies to deliver growth and profitability. Meanwhile, the retailer will utilize Flybuy’s geolocation technology to facilitate the handoff of pickup orders to curbside customers in two minutes or less – yet another opportunity to ensure customer satisfaction in a competitive landscape. Stater Bros. will also gain from using Mercatus’ integrated digital advertising capability. This turnkey solution, powered in partnership with CitrusAd, will help Stater Bros. claim its share of CPG digital advertising dollars and drive additional revenue from its online grocery experience.

“We want to thank Stater Bros. Markets for its partnership and welcome this iconic retailer to our roster of grocery retail clients,” said Sylvain Perrier, president & CEO, Mercatus. “We look forward to working closely with the team at Stater Bros. to roll out a differentiated online shopping offering that will give the grocer the ability to strengthen connections to its customers and improve contribution margin in the process.”

About Stater Bros. Markets

Stater Bros. was founded in 1936 in Yucaipa, California, and has grown steadily through the years to become the largest privately owned Supermarket Chain in Southern California and the largest private employer in both San Bernardino County and Riverside County. The Company currently operates 170 Supermarkets, and there are approximately 18,000 members of the Stater Bros. Supermarket Family. Since 2008, Stater Bros. and Stater Bros. Charities have contributed more than $80 million in food and funds to local Southern California communities. For more information, visit staterbros.com.

About Mercatus

Mercatus helps leading grocers get back in charge of their eCommerce experience, empowering them to deliver exceptional retailer-branded, end-to-end online shopping, from store to door. Our expansive network of more than 50 integration partners allows grocers to work with their partners of choice, on their terms. Together, we enable clients to create authentic digital shopping experiences with solutions to drive shopper engagement, grow share of wallet and profitability, and quickly adapt to changes in consumer behavior. The Mercatus Integrated Commerce® platform is used by leading North American retailers, including Weis Markets, Save Mart brands, Brookshire’s Grocery Company brands, WinCo Foods, Smart & Final, Stater Bros. Markets and others. Mercatus is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

