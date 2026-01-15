State Street Launches Digital Asset Platform to Power Tokenized Finance

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--State Street today announced the launch of its Digital Asset Platform, a secure, scalable infrastructure for tokenized assets strategically positioning State Street to be the bridge between traditional and digital finance and the connection point between digital asset platforms for its clients. This foundational build is critical in enabling State Street’s digital ambitions to develop core products for its clients, including tokenized Money Market Funds (MMFs), ETFs, tokenized assets, and cash products including tokenized deposits and stablecoins.

The platform includes wallet management, custodial, and cash capabilities, designed to support tokenized product development across jurisdictions covering both private and public permissioned blockchain networks. Underpinned by enhanced security and operational and on-chain compliance controls, integrated with existing systems, the platform supports secure, scalable access for institutional clients offering a seamless interface between digital and traditional services.

“This launch marks a significant step in State Street’s digital asset strategy,” said Joerg Ambrosius, president of Investment Services at State Street. “We are moving beyond experimentation and into practical, scalable solutions that meet the highest standards of security and compliance. By pairing blockchain connectivity with robust controls and global servicing expertise, we’re enabling institutions to confidently embrace tokenization as part of their core strategy with an organization like us that they can trust.”

“Clients want trusted infrastructure that makes digital assets practical, not experimental,” said Donna Milrod, chief product officer for State Street. “This platform delivers that foundation in a way that is secure, interoperable and integrated so institutions can scale with confidence. This platform is built on a client partnership model that ensures ongoing evolution in line with market needs and regulatory expectations, reduces complexity while opening the door to innovation in a rapidly evolving digital financial landscape.”

This launch reflects State Street’s commitment to supporting its clients in navigating the evolving digital asset sector. Our unified approach to digital innovation draws expertise from teams across the bank and State Street Investment Management to deliver integrated, secure, and scalable solutions for institutional clients.

For more information about the Digital Asset Platform and State Street’s digital asset strategy, please visit our Digital Asset Solutions page.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $51.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $5.4 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2025, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 52,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of September 30, 2025 includes approximately $145 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated.

Media Contact:

Brendan Paul

bpaul2@statestreet.com

+1 401 644 9182