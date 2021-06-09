Startek Wins Stevie® Award for Its Innovation in Digital and Cloud Platform

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. & MUMBAI, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Startek (NYSE: SRT), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, has been awarded a Silver Stevie® Award in the “Excellence in Innovation in Technology Industries” category in the Eighth Annual Asia-Pacific Awards. This recognition is being presented to Startek for the successful implementation of a highly secure, digitally compliant, agile, and flexible campus on a cloud model – Startek Cloud.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered the world’s premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in International Business Awards® for 19 years.

“As part of our global strategy, accelerated by digital shifts, our focus remains on delivering CX solutions that can drive agility with built-in adaptability,” said Aparup Sengupta, Executive Chairman and Global CEO, Startek. “By moving to a flexible campus on a cloud framework, we are now digitizing our workforces with advanced AI and intelligent automation capabilities. Startek Cloud is now virtually empowering CX specialists to deliver seamless customer engagement, drive contextual conversations, enable faster outcomes, and engage customers across multiple channels while reducing the cost of customer experience.”

Startek has adopted a digital and high-tech enabled platform for its global workforce – a swift pivot from on-site campuses to a flexible one within the cloud framework. “Startek Cloud” has helped rapidly activate more work-from-home (WFH) delivery models across most of its customer experience programs in 13 geographies. Startek’s cloud model addresses unprecedented circumstances with its security-rich features, such as digital integration, in-built AI and RPA capabilities, and omnichannel platforms.

“The eighth edition of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards attracted many remarkable nominations,” said Stevie Awards President Maggie Gallagher. “The organizations that won this year have demonstrated that they have continued to innovate and succeed, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and we applaud them for their perseverance and creativity. We look forward to celebrating many of this year’s winners during our virtual awards ceremony on July 14, 2021.”

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About Startek

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled business process management solutions. The company provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services to some of the finest brands globally. Startek is committed to impacting clients’ business outcomes by focusing on enhancing customer experience and digital & AI enablement across all touch points and channels. Startek has more than 40,000 CX experts spread across 46 delivery campuses in 13 countries. The company services over 250 clients across a range of industries such as Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Technology, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Ecommerce, Consumer Goods, Retail, and Energy & Utilities. To learn more about Startek’s global solutions, please visit www.startek.com.

