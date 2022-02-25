Home Business Wire Startek Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call for Thursday,...
Business Wire

Startek Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call for Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET

di Business Wire

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Startek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. The company will report its results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Startek management will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: (844) 239-5283

International dial-in number: (574) 990-1022

Conference ID: 5348066

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 17, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: (855) 859-2056

International replay number: (404) 537-3406

Replay ID: 5348066

About Startek

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled business process management solutions. The company provides omnichannel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services to some of the finest brands globally. Startek is committed to impacting clients’ business outcomes by focusing on enhancing customer experience and digital and AI enablement across all touchpoints and channels. Startek has more than 40,000 CX experts spread across 46 delivery campuses in 13 countries. The company services over 200 clients across a range of industries such as banking and financial services, insurance, technology, telecom, healthcare, travel & hospitality, e-commerce, consumer goods, retail, and energy & utilities. To learn more about global solutions from Startek, visit www.startek.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Giuseppe Montefinese

Startek

+1 732-890-8929

giuseppe.montefinese@startek.com

Cody Cree or Jackie Keshner

Gateway Group

+1 949-574-3860

SRT@gatewayir.com

Media Relations
Zainab Boxwala

Startek

zainab.boxwala@startek.com

Articoli correlati

ABB Publishes 2021 Annual Report

Business Wire Business Wire -
ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ad hoc Announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange ABB Ltd published its 2021 annual...
Continua a leggere

Notice of ABB’s Annual General Meeting on March 24, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ABB today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on Thursday, March...
Continua a leggere

Turkcell Digitalized Voice With Mavenir’s Cloud-Native IMS Solution

Business Wire Business Wire -
Support for both VoLTE and VoNR on a common IMS core ISTANBUL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#5G--Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Chrome Enterprise sicurezza

Chrome Enterprise, Google lancia nuove opzioni di sicurezza dal cloud

Cloud