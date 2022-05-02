Home Business Wire Startek Sets First Quarter 2022 Conference Call for Monday, May 9, 2022...
Business Wire

Startek Sets First Quarter 2022 Conference Call for Monday, May 9, 2022 at 5 p.m. ET

di Business Wire

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Startek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, will hold a conference call on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 5 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company will report its results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Startek management will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, May 9, 2022

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Toll-free dial-in number: (844) 826-3035

International dial-in number: (412) 317-5195

Conference ID: 10166776

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 8 p.m. ET on the same day through May 16, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: (844) 512-2921

International replay number: (412) 317-6671

Replay ID: 10166776

About Startek®

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled customer experience (CX) management solutions, digital transformation, and technology services to leading brands. Startek is committed to impacting clients’ business outcomes by enhancing customer experience and digital and AI enablement across all touchpoints and channels. Startek has more than 45,000 CX experts spread across 45 delivery campuses in 13 countries. The company services over 200 clients across a range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, technology, telecom, healthcare, travel and hospitality, e-commerce, consumer goods, retail and energy and utilities. To learn more, visit www.startek.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Cody Cree

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

SRT@gatewayir.com

Media Relations
Zainab Boxwala

Startek

zainab.boxwala@startek.com

Articoli correlati

UiPath Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it will report financial results...
Continua a leggere

UiPath Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it will report financial results...
Continua a leggere

Dassault Systèmes and German Premium Automobile Manufacturer Develop Stamping Die Design Application for Body in White to Reduce Vehicle Development Time

Business Wire Business Wire -
The two companies analyzed how the valid stamped sheet metal parts definition and stamping die design process in toolmaking...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Axiante

Come Axiante supporta le aziende nel modernizzare le applicazioni

Digitale