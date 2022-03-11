Home Business Wire Startek Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results
– Revenue Growth for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Driven by Continued Strength Across Core Verticals –

– Ongoing Investments in Sales Ecosystem, Technological Capabilities, and Digital Partnerships Aim to Bolster the Company’s Operational Foundation to Support Long-Term Growth –

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) (“Startek” or the “Company”), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, is reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Summary ($ in millions, excl. margin items)

 

 

Q4 2021

 

Q4 2020

 

Change

Net Revenue

 

$

178.7

 

 

$

174.5

 

 

 

2

%

Gross Profit

 

$

26.8

 

 

$

30.2

 

 

 

(11

)%

Gross Margin

 

 

15

%

 

 

17.3

%

 

-230

bps

SG&A Expenses

 

$

15.1

 

 

$

14.7

 

 

 

3

%

Net Income/(Loss)[1]

 

$

6.7

 

 

$

(7.6

)

 

 

188

%

EPS[1]

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

(0.19

)

 

 

184

%

Adjusted Net Income/(Loss)[2], [3]

 

$

12.9

 

 

$

8.8

 

 

 

47

%

Adjusted EPS[2], [3]

 

$

0.32

 

 

$

0.22

 

 

 

45

%

Adjusted EBITDA[3]

 

$

18.9

 

 

$

23.3

 

 

 

(19

)%

Full Year 2021 Financial Summary ($ in millions, excl. margin items)

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

Change

Net Revenue

 

$

703.6

 

 

$

640.2

 

 

 

10

%

Gross Profit

 

$

97.6

 

 

$

87.2

 

 

 

12

%

Gross Margin

 

 

13.9

%

 

 

13.6

%

 

30

bps

SG&A Expenses

 

$

54.6

 

 

$

59.7

 

 

 

(9

)%

Net Income/(Loss)[1]

 

$

1.5

 

 

$

(39.0

)

 

 

104

%

EPS[1]

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

(0.99

)

 

 

104

%

Adjusted Net Income/(Loss)[2], [3]

 

$

27.3

 

 

$

8.5

 

 

 

221

%

Adjusted EPS[2], [3]

 

$

0.67

 

 

$

0.22

 

 

 

205

%

Adjusted EBITDA[3]

 

$

72.4

 

 

$

58.2

 

 

 

24

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

[1] Reflects net income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders.

[2] Reflects Adjusted net income (loss) attributed to Startek shareholders.

[3] Refer to the note below about Non-GAAP financial measures.

Management Commentary

“During the fourth quarter, we continued to support our growth across core verticals and meaningfully enhance our operational foundation,” said Bharat Rao, Global CEO of Startek. “We generated year-over-year revenue growth for both the fourth quarter and full year, while maintaining our disciplined approach to cost management across the business. Since assuming the helm of our executive leadership team in October 2021, I’ve spent a considerable amount of time meeting with our management teams across the globe, along with many of our client accounts and stakeholders, to evaluate how we are performing relative to expectations.

“Throughout this initial evaluation period, we have already made significant changes across the organization. On an operational level, we continued to invest in our technological capabilities, especially in cybersecurity, to ensure that we remain protected against future threats and fully optimize the dexterity of our services. We also greatly bolstered our leadership team, adding five new executives, including myself, since October 2021 to round out our C-suite. With a strong focus on accelerating profitable growth, while providing our clients a best-in-class, digital-first customer experience, we now have an executive team that is fully aligned on the mission at-hand going forward.

“As we progress through 2022, we’re going to continue making meaningful investments to drive growth. We’ve already started building out a revamped sales infrastructure with a reorganized lead generation team, and we anticipate adding additional senior sales leaders over the next few months. To further support our sales process, our marketing team has been at work better defining our overall value proposition to customers and implementing more effective go-to-market strategies. We will also continue to have a disciplined approach with our cost structure. In fact, through a detailed analysis, we have been identifying centers with sub-optimal performance to evaluate the necessary consolidation or right-sizing actions to improve the overall utilization of our footprint.

“Our work to optimize our cost structure, build out our leadership team, and refine our sales and marketing focus has positioned us to further enhance our omni-channel capabilities and execute on our growth initiatives in 2022. I am incredibly proud of our team’s sustained commitment to providing best-in-class service to our customers during this time of evaluation and transition. I have the utmost confidence in our bolstered organizational structure to begin accelerating on our growth trajectory.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net revenue in the fourth quarter increased slightly to $178.7 million compared to $174.5 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was attributable to continued solid performance within the Company’s core verticals and geographies. On a constant currency basis, net revenue increased 2.2% compared to the prior year period.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter was $26.8 million compared to $30.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin was 15% compared to 17.3% in the year-ago quarter. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of a one-off performance bonus declared in December 2021 and continued growth in the telecom and government verticals that are delivered onshore, partially offset by the Company’s sustained commitment to prudent cost management across the organization.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses in the fourth quarter were $15.1 million compared to $14.7 million in the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A was the same at 8.4% compared to the year-ago quarter. The increase was driven by the investments in sales, marketing and digital teams where the Company added new positions to strengthen its go-to-market efforts.

Net income attributable to Startek shareholders in the fourth quarter increased significantly $6.7 million or $0.16 per share, compared to a net loss of $7.6 million or $(0.19) per share in the year-ago quarter. The net income in the current period included a $6.7 million impact of fair value gains from the investment in CSS Corp. that was partially offset by an approximate $4.5 million impairment charge on right-of-use assets related to operating leases in select geographies where the Company’s client service is pivoting towards at-home delivery.

Adjusted net income* in the fourth quarter was $12.9 million or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income* of $8.8 million or $0.22 per diluted share in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA* in the fourth quarter was $18.9 million compared to $23.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by the aforementioned lower levels of gross profit and incremental investments in SG&A during the quarter.

At December 31, 2021, cash and restricted cash were $55.4 million[1] compared to $63.5 million at September 30, 2021. The decrease was due to the lower level of working capital generated during the fourth quarter relative to the third quarter of 2021. Total debt at December 31, 2021 was $170.0 million compared to $170.4 million at September 30, 2021, and net debt at December 31, 2021 was $114.6 million[2] compared to $106.9 million at September 30, 2021.

During the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company repurchased an aggregate of 353,810 shares of common stock under its repurchase plan, at an average cost of $4.44 per share.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Net revenue in 2021 increased 10% to $703.6 million compared to $640.2 million in 2020. This increase was primarily due to strong performance and recovery trends across core verticals, including the additional revenue generated from the U.S. COVID-19 assistance government contract in the second quarter of 2021. On a constant currency basis, net revenue increased 10.6% compared to the prior year.

Gross profit in 2021 increased 12% to $97.6 million compared to $87.2 million in 2020. Gross margin increased 30 basis points to 13.9% compared to 13.6% in 2020. The increase was primarily due to the recovery and growth trends across several core verticals, including the increased revenue from the healthcare and education vertical as a result of the aforementioned vaccine program in the second quarter. The increase was also supported by lower rental costs in 2021 relative to 2020 due to favorable renegotiations during lease contract renewals.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses in 2021 decreased to $54.6 million compared to $59.7 million in 2020. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A improved 150 basis points to 7.8% compared to 9.3% in 2020 as a result of the Company’s higher revenue base and lower communication and maintenance expenses.

Net income to Startek shareholders in 2021 improved to $1.5 million or $0.04 per share, compared to a net loss of $(39.0) million or $(0.99) per share in 2020. Net income in 2021 included a one-time charge related to expenses associated with the debt refinancing the Company completed in February 2021, as well as the aforementioned approximate $4.5 million in impairment charges recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net loss in 2020 included an approximate $35.9 million goodwill impairment charge accounted in the first quarter and in the fourth quarter due to COVID-19 related forecasted declines in the Company’s business in India, South Africa, Australia and Argentina, owing primarily to the devaluation of the local currency.

Adjusted net income* in 2021 increased significantly to $27.3 million or $0.67 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income* of $8.5 million or $0.22 per diluted share in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA* in 2021 increased 24% to $72.4 million compared to $58.2 million in 2020. The increase is due to the aforementioned revenue growth and cost reductions driven during the year.

During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company repurchased an aggregate of 412,769 shares of its common stock under its repurchase plan, at an average cost of $4.61 per share.

*A non-GAAP measure defined below.

[1] Cash balance excluding restricted cash at December 31, 2021 amounted to $47.9 million as compared to $56.8 million at September 30, 2021.

[2] Net debt excluding restricted cash balance at December 31, 2021 was $122.1 million compared to $113.6 million at September 30, 2021.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Startek management will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results. The conference call will be followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Toll-free dial-in number: (844) 239-5283

International dial-in number: (574) 990-1022

Conference ID: 5348066

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here, as well as in the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.startek.com.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 17, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: (855) 859-2056

International replay number: (404) 537-3406

Replay ID: 5348066

About Startek

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled business process management solutions. The company provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services to some of the finest brands globally. Startek is committed to impacting clients’ business outcomes by focusing on enhancing customer experience and digital & AI enablement across all touch points and channels. Startek has more than 45,000 CX experts spread across 45 delivery campuses in 13 countries. The company services over 200 clients across a range of industries such as banking and financial services, insurance, technology, telecom, healthcare, travel & hospitality, ecommerce, consumer goods, retail, and energy & utilities. To learn more about Startek’s global solutions, please visit www.startek.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The matters regarding the future discussed in this news release include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are intended to be identified in this document by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “possible,” “potential,” “should” and similar expressions. As described below, such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Startek’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. Readers are encouraged to review risk factors and all other disclosures appearing in the Company’s Form 10-K, as well as other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), for further information on risks and uncertainties that could affect Startek’s business, financial condition and results of operation. Copies of these filings are available from the SEC, the Company’s website or the Company’s investor relations department. Startek assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date herein.

STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (loss)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December

 

Year Ended December

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

 

177,667

 

 

 

174,918

 

 

 

703,546

 

 

 

641,844

 

Warrant contra revenue

 

 

1,078

 

 

 

(449

)

 

 

87

 

 

 

(1,622

)

Net revenue

 

 

178,745

 

 

 

174,469

 

 

 

703,633

 

 

 

640,222

 

Cost of services

 

 

(151,907

)

 

 

(144,227

)

 

 

(606,031

)

 

 

(552,973

)

Gross profit

 

 

26,838

 

 

 

30,242

 

 

 

97,602

 

 

 

87,249

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

(15,075

)

 

 

(14,712

)

 

 

(54,643

)

 

 

(59,744

)

Impairment losses and restructuring/exit cost

 

 

(6,262

)

 

 

(13,254

)

 

 

(8,226

)

 

 

(37,799

)

Operating income (loss)

 

 

5,501

 

 

 

2,276

 

 

 

34,733

 

 

 

(10,294

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share of income (loss) of equity-accounted investees

 

 

6,682

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

6,681

 

 

 

(31

)

Interest expense, net

 

 

(684

)

 

 

(2,693

)

 

 

(19,173

)

 

 

(13,376

)

Foreign exchange gains (losses), net

 

 

(691

)

 

 

(1,853

)

 

 

(649

)

 

 

(2,183

)

Income (loss) before income tax expense

 

 

10,808

 

 

 

(2,275

)

 

 

21,592

 

 

 

(25,884

)

Tax expense

 

 

(2,469

)

 

 

(1,951

)

 

 

(11,866

)

 

 

(7,760

)

Net income (loss)

 

 

8,339

 

 

 

(4,226

)

 

 

9,726

 

 

 

(33,644

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

1,645

 

 

 

3,351

 

 

 

8,226

 

 

 

5,341

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders

 

 

6,694

 

 

 

(7,577

)

 

 

1,500

 

 

 

(38,985

)

 

 

 

8,339

 

 

 

(4,226

)

 

 

9,726

 

 

 

(33,644

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per common share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders

 

 

0.16

 

 

 

(0.19

)

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

(0.99

)

Diluted net income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders

 

 

0.16

 

 

 

(0.19

)

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

(0.99

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

40,707

 

 

 

40,333

 

 

 

40,719

 

 

 

39,442

 

Diluted

 

 

40,865

 

 

 

40,333

 

 

 

41,086

 

 

 

39,442

 

STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Audited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 
 

 

 

December 31,

2021

 

December 31,

2020

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

47,940

 

 

 

44,507

 

Restricted cash

 

 

7,456

 

 

 

6,052

 

Trade accounts receivables, net

 

 

106,937

 

 

 

83,560

 

Unbilled revenue

 

 

50,074

 

 

 

49,779

 

Prepaid and other current assets

 

 

12,611

 

 

 

14,542

 

Total current assets

 

 

225,018

 

 

 

198,440

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

34,168

 

 

 

34,225

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

63,012

 

 

 

69,376

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

90,092

 

 

 

100,440

 

Goodwill

 

 

183,397

 

 

 

183,397

 

Investment in equity-accounted investees

 

 

31,688

 

 

 

111

 

Deferred tax assets, net

 

 

3,664

 

 

 

5,294

 

Prepaid expenses and other non-current assets

 

 

11,436

 

 

 

13,370

 

Total non-current assets

 

 

417,457

 

 

 

406,213

 

Total assets

 

 

642,475

 

 

 

604,653

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trade accounts payables

 

 

11,916

 

 

 

20,074

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

53,203

 

 

 

57,118

 

Short term debt

 

 

3,611

 

 

 

15,505

 

Current maturity of long term debt

 

 

6,241

 

 

 

2,180

 

Current maturity of operating lease obligation

 

 

24,393

 

 

 

19,327

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

48,265

 

 

 

39,987

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

147,629

 

 

 

154,191

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long term debt

 

 

160,175

 

 

 

118,315

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

44,263

 

 

 

52,052

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

 

19,562

 

 

 

15,498

 

Deferred tax liabilities, net

 

 

17,526

 

 

 

17,715

 

Total non-current liabilities

 

 

241,526

 

 

 

203,580

 

Total liabilities

 

 

389,155

 

 

 

357,771

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, 60,000,000 non-convertible shares, $0.01 par value, authorized; 40,893,396 and 40,453,462 shares issued as of December 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively

 

 

409

 

 

 

405

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

291,537

 

 

 

288,700

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(84,043

)

 

 

(85,543

)

Treasury stock, 412,769 and nil shares as of December 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively, at cost

 

 

(1,912

)

 

 

0

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(10,687

)

 

 

(7,286

)

Equity attributable to Startek shareholders

 

 

195,304

 

 

 

196,276

 

Non-controlling interest

 

 

58,016

 

 

 

50,606

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

253,320

 

 

 

246,882

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

642,475

 

 

 

604,653

 

STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Audited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2021

 

2020

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

 

9,726

 

 

 

(33,644

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash generated from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

28,137

 

 

 

28,201

 

Impairment of goodwill

 

 

 

 

 

35,944

 

Impairment of right-of-use assets

 

 

4,514

 

 

 

 

Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(106

)

 

 

167

 

Provision for doubtful accounts

 

 

370

 

 

 

2,662

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs (including loss on extinguishment of debt)

 

 

11,607

 

 

 

1,454

 

Amortization of call option premium

 

 

1,200

 

 

 

 

Warrant contra revenue

 

 

(87

)

 

 

1,622

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

1,418

 

 

 

832

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

1,389

 

 

 

(276

)

Share of (income) loss of equity-accounted investees

 

 

(6,681

)

 

 

31

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trade accounts receivables

 

 

(26,207

)

 

 

19,971

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

1,104

 

 

 

(11,376

)

Trade accounts payable

 

 

(7,739

)

 

 

(4,635

)

Income taxes, net

 

 

3,049

 

 

 

2,668

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

 

7,434

 

 

 

22,432

 

Net cash generated from operating activities

 

 

29,128

 

 

 

66,053

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(17,570

)

 

 

(17,414

)

Investment in equity-accounted investees

 

 

(25,000

)

 

 

 

Payments for call option premium

 

 

(3,000

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from equity-accounted investees

 

 

104

 

 

 

395

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(45,466

)

 

 

(17,019

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

 

 

1,510

 

 

 

9,026

 

Proceeds from long term debt (net of debt issuance cost paid to lenders)

 

 

156,525

 

 

 

 

Payments of long term debt

 

 

(117,600

)

 

 

(8,400

)

Payments for loan fees related to long term debt

 

 

(2,794

)

 

 

 

Payments on a line of credit, net

 

 

 

 

 

(24,529

)

Payments on other debts, net

 

 

(13,656

)

 

 

(7,304

)

Common stock repurchases

 

 

(1,912

)

 

 

 

Net cash (used in) generated from financing activities

 

 

22,073

 

 

 

(31,207

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

5,735

 

 

 

17,827

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(898

)

 

 

106

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period

 

 

50,559

 

 

 

32,626

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period

 

 

55,396

 

 

 

50,559

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Components of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balances with banks

 

 

47,940

 

 

 

44,507

 

Restricted cash

 

 

7,456

 

 

 

6,052

 

Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

55,396

 

 

 

50,559

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest and other finance cost

 

 

22,359

 

 

 

13,080

 

Cash paid for income taxes

 

 

7,081

 

 

 

4,795

 

Noncash warrant contra revenue

 

 

(87

)

 

 

1,622

 

Noncash share-based compensation expenses

 

 

1,418

 

 

 

832

 

STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

This press release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to its comparable GAAP measure is included below. This non-GAAP information should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. It is provided solely to assist in an investor’s understanding of these items on the comparability of the Company’s operations.

Adjusted EBITDA:

The Company defines non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as Net loss plus Income tax expense, Interest and other expense, net, Depreciation and amortization expense, Restructuring and other acquisition related cost, Share-based compensation expense and Warrant contra revenue (if applicable). Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure to analyze the performance of our business. Management believes that excluding these non-cash and other non-recurring items permits a more meaningful comparison and understanding of our strength and performance of our ongoing operations for our investors and analysts.

Adjusted EPS:

Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure presenting the earnings generated by our ongoing operations that we believe is useful to investors in making meaningful comparisons to other companies, although our measure of Adjusted EPS may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies, and period-over-period comparisons. Adjusted EPS is defined as our diluted earnings per common share attributable to Startek shareholders adjusted to exclude the effects of the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, investments that investors may want to evaluate separately (such as based on fair value) and the impact of certain events, gains, losses or other charges that affect period-over-period comparisons. Acquisition-related intangible assets are recognized as a result of the application of Accounting Standards Codification Topic (“ASC”) 805, Business Combinations (such as customer relationships and Brand), and their amortization is significantly affected by the size and timing of our acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Net income (loss)

 

 

8,339

 

 

 

(4,226

)

 

 

9,726

 

 

 

(33,644

)

Income tax expense

 

 

2,469

 

 

 

1,951

 

 

 

11,866

 

 

 

7,760

 

Interest and other expense, net

 

 

(5,998

)

 

 

2,699

 

 

 

12,492

 

 

 

13,407

 

Foreign exchange gains (losses), net

 

 

691

 

 

 

1,853

 

 

 

649

 

 

 

2,183

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

 

7,739

 

 

 

6,922

 

 

 

28,137

 

 

 

28,201

 

Impairment losses and restructuring cost

 

 

6,262

 

 

 

13,254

 

 

 

8,226

 

 

 

37,799

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

486

 

 

 

385

 

 

 

1,418

 

 

 

832

 

Warrant contra revenue

 

 

(1,078

)

 

 

449

 

 

 

(87

)

 

 

1,622

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

18,910

 

 

 

23,287

 

 

 

72,427

 

 

 

58,160

 

Contacts

Investor Relations

Giuseppe Montefinese

Startek

+1 732-890-8929

giuseppe.montefinese@startek.com

Cody Cree

Gateway Group, Inc.

+1 949-574-3860

SRT@gatewayir.com

Media Relations

Zainab Boxwala

Startek

zainab.boxwala@startek.com

